In Telangana, A Story Of Extreme Survival

How do people who are the most vulnerable to the consequences of climate change cope with it?

Photo: Anisha Reddy
Tough Life: While in summers, the floor of Gangavathi’s house is unbearable to walk barefoot, during the monsoons, the house gets flooded very frequently Photo: Anisha Reddy
This summer season in India, schools were ordered to be shut, offices asked their employees to work from home and residents were told to ration their water supply. But what about those people who are the most vulnerable to the consequences of climate change? Recent studies by the World Health Organization (WHO) and climate agencies have shown that women exhibit a heightened susceptibility to extreme temperatures, heat in particular, as compared to men—especially those women who work without job security and social protection mechanisms.

“We have been asking for a house for the past 20 years, but with no luck so far,” says Deekonda Gangavathi, the wife of a farmer in Rangampeta village in Karimnagar district, north Telangana. With each passing summer, Gangavathi’s one-bedroom home seems to be getting smaller for the family of four. It used to be a family of five, until Gangavathi’s elder son, Aravind, passed away in Dubai. “We were counting on him to send us a part of his earnings so that we could afford a house,” Gangavathi recounts in despair.

While in summers, the floor of Gangavathi’s house is unbearable to walk barefoot, during the monsoons, the house gets flooded very frequently. On a normal day, while her husband works tirelessly until evening in a farm and her sons go off to school, Gangavathi spends most of her time inside the house. But that doesn’t help her escape the heat or the flooding.

Recent studies by the World Health Organization (WHO) have shown that women exhibit a heightened susceptibility to extreme temperatures, as compared to men.

Their house is tightly packed with some steel vessels, a makeshift bed, a mini stove and a ceiling fan that works when there is electricity. “I cook for my family,” says Gangavathi, when asked what she does for a living. “Of course, it’s not a paid job,” she says, chuckling. There is only a very small, almost inconsequential, opening on the roof, right above the stove, to let some air out. But the smoke that fills the room, coupled with surface-level heat, cannot escape through the small opening. Gangavathi has a recurring cough and nausea, but still makes food for her family standing close to the stove. “The hospital is 10 km away,” she says, when asked why she doesn’t get her cough checked.

In the same yard where her home lies, there are two enclosures that function as a washroom and a place to take a bath. Both are adjacent to the main village road. Gangavathi uses one of her saris to cover the shower area. During the day, when temperatures are at their maximum, the village doesn’t get steady water supply. “I hold off on drinking water at such times, otherwise I will not be able to clean the washroom once I relieve myself,” she says. While sometimes she treks to fetch water, her husband helps her with the same while coming back home in the evening. “Men can relieve themselves anywhere without water,” she says, “but we can’t do that, right?”

(This appeared in the print as 'Extreme Survival')

