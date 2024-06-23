How The Fall Of Media Industry Failed My Journalism School

Classrooms became newsrooms. Computer labs became production units. Students became journalists. Looking back, it was pure poetry, albeit gruelling and challenging. The result day, for us, was known as the end-semester (or mid-semester) review. On one end of the roundtable were all our mentors, on the other end was the student. In the middle, were a box full of tissues (not even kidding). They would give us constructive feedback, explaining what we could improve on, and what we were good at. In my last review before convocation, Kanchan told me to broaden the themes I cover. Today, at Outlook, I try to cover most beats from politics to education to international stories. I can just hear Kanchan say “So what?” to the previous statement I made. Of course, I still have a long way to go.