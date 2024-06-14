IIJNM Drops Journalism Courses. Here’s What Email Notice Said

In the email, the institution said: “In the past 24 years, IIJNM has been a school of excellence in the Journalism profession offering the best programme among colleges in India. However, given the recent environment in which we have been operating, it is not possible to attract enough students to avoid huge financial losses to continue the programme. Without waiting for the planned start of the course this year on July 22, 2024, we are giving you notice of closing down our beloved Institution. We recognise it might pose some difficulty for you, but we have no other choice.”