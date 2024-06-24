Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP

While the incumbent BJP MP was rather inaccessible to the people on the ground, Priyanka reached out to most residents in her constituency over the past few months and assured them that she would work for their welfare if she were elected. Very conscious of her privilege, Priyanka said, “I have multiple identities—a young person; the daughter of a minister; and, a tribal girl who was fortunate to get a post-graduate education. I do not shy away from these identities.” She defeated the incumbent MP in Chikkodi by a margin of 90,834 votes.