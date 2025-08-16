Dewald Brevis IPL Controversy: Chennai Super Kings Issue Statement Over Ravichandran Ashwin’s Claims - READ

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have issued a strong denial to claims made by veteran off-spin all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin regarding the signing of South Africa’s swashbuckling batter Dewald Brevis in IPL 2025.
Ashwin, on his YouTube channel, had alleged that when Brevis was signed as a replacement player, he should have been signed at his base price but was instead offered an extra amount to play the season.
CSK, however, categorically rejected the allegations, insisting that the signing was conducted strictly under the Indian Premier League’s player regulations.
CSK Denies Ashwin's Claim
“Chennai Super Kings categorically clarifies that all actions taken by the franchise during the signing process of Dewald Brevis as a Replacement Player during TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 were in complete compliance with the rules and regulations of IPL,” the franchise said in a statement on Saturday.
“In April, 2025, Dewald Brevis was signed for a league fee of INR 2.2 Cr as a replacement player for the injured Gurjapneet Singh, who was picked up at the IPL 2025 Player Auction held at Abadi AI Johar Arena, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for a price of INR 2.2 Cr,” the statement added.
CSK also pointed to the IPL’s official regulations to reinforce their stance. “Dewald Brevis was signed in full accordance with the IPL Player Regulations 2025-27, specifically clause 6.6 under ‘Replacement Players’ which states as below: ‘A replacement Player signed pursuant to either paragraph 6.1 or 6.2 can be recruited at a League Fee which shall not be more than the League Fee that would have been payable to the injured/unavailable Player for the relevant Season.
“If a Replacement Player is recruited during a Season, the League Fee actually paid to him will be reduced to take account of the Franchisee’s matches during the relevant Season which took place before he was registered and any other relevant deductions under the Player Contract’,” the franchise clarified.
Brevis went on to feature in six innings for CSK during IPL 2025, scoring 225 runs, even as the team endured a disappointing campaign and finished 10th on the points table.brevi
Brevis Show Against Australia
While his IPL stint ended on a subdued note, Brevis was at his explosive best for South Africa in international cricket on Saturday. In the third and deciding T20I against Australia, the right-hander smashed a breathtaking 53 off just 26 balls, albeit in a losing cause. His innings, decorated with one four and six towering sixes, was a ruthless exhibition of power hitting.
The knock also saw him break a record previously held by Virat Kohli. Brevis now holds the record for the most sixes hit against Australia in men’s T20Is, his tally of 14 maximums in just three innings surpassing Kohli’s 12 sixes across 10 innings.
Three of Brevis’ sixes in the game came in consecutive deliveries against all-rounder Aaron Hardie in the 10th over. The sequence was as audacious as it was spectacular — each a no-look shot that stunned the crowd.
On the third ball of the over, Brevis unleashed a ferocious pull over deep square leg, sending the ball out of the ground. Remarkably, he kept his head down in the follow-through and only glanced up as he walked to the non-striker’s end, nonchalant as ever.
Hardie then tried to test him with a fuller delivery at around 128 kmph, but Brevis stayed still and lofted it straight back over long-on. The third ball was wide outside off, but Brevis was ready — shuffling across before dispatching it over long-off for the third consecutive six. On each occasion, he didn’t even bother to look at where the ball landed after it left his bat.