Australia Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Glenn Maxwell Powers Aussies to Thrilling Series Win Over Proteas

Glenn Maxwell's fiery 62 helped Australia win by two wickets at Cazaly's Stadium
Australia clinched the series 2-1 after winning the first match and South Africa the second
Tim David was named the Player Of The Series
Glenn Maxwell produced a stunning late assault to guide Australia to a tense two-wicket victory over South Africa in the deciding T20I at Cazalys Stadium on Saturday, sealing the series 2-1 for the hosts.
Chasing 173, Australia looked in deep trouble at 122/6 before Maxwell took control. The big-hitting all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 62 off 36 balls, including eight fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 172, and struck the winning runs off the penultimate delivery to the delight of the sell-out Cairns crowd, watching its first-ever men’s T20I.
Earlier in the chase, captain Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head steadied Australia with a 66-run stand in eight overs. Marsh was the aggressor, hammering a 37-ball 54 with three fours and five sixes – his first T20I half-century in more than a year.
However, South Africa hit back strongly, claiming three wickets in the space of 13 balls to turn the game, only for Maxwell’s late heroics to snatch it back.
Batting first, South Africa posted 172/7 after being asked to bat. Dewald Brevis top-scored with a blazing 53 from just 26 balls, following up his century in the previous game.
Despite losing skipper Aiden Markram in the first over, South Africa recovered through Lhuan-dre Pretorius (24) in the powerplay and Brevis’ clean hitting, which carried them to 108/3 by the 11th over with 200 looking achievable.
But Brevis’ dismissal, miscuing a slower ball from Nathan Ellis to long-on, halted their charge. From there, Australia’s bowlers pulled things back, with Adam Zampa and Maxwell applying pressure in the middle overs, while Ellis (2/29) and the pacers used variations effectively at the death.
South Africa managed only 64 runs in the final nine overs, leaving Australia a chaseable total.
Maxwell ensured they got there, once again underlining his reputation as one of the game’s most destructive finishers.