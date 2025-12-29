Chhattisgarh Vs Mumbai Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: MUM Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Chhattisgarh face Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group C clash at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group C clash between Chhattisgarh and Mumbai got underway on Monday, 29 December, at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur.
Mumbai won the toss and elected to field, a decision that paid immediate dividends as their bowlers took control early in the contest, with Rohit Sharma missing from the playing XI.
Shams Mulani starred with a five-wicket haul as Chhattisgarh were bowled out for just 142 in 38.1 overs. Shardul Thakur set the tone with early strikes, and Mumbai’s attack ensured there was no recovery, delivering a ruthless performance from start to finish.
Chhattisgarh Vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Chhattisgarh Vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs
Chhattisgarh (Playing XI): Anuj Tiwary, Ashutosh Singh, Mayank Verma(w), Sanjeet Desai, Amandeep Khare(c), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Mohit Raut, Harsh Yadav, Aditya Sarwate, Ravi Kiran, Sourabh Majumdar
Mumbai (Playing XI): Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Ishan Mulchandani, Shardul Thakur(c), Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale