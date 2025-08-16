I would imagine that each time I saw the spots—which were as clear as polka dots printed on a piece of cloth—I thought they were created by some barrier in the night lamp. But the dots were there on all sides, and all looked the same. It seemed like blood spilled on the walls—was it of the youth falling every day, or was it my unborn child? I had to seek help, and I did. I think I just needed to sleep. I had to rest the grief out of me.