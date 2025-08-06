Manipur: Two Militants Caught Among Four Arrested In Imphal

Out of the 4 arrested, two of the individuals arrested are militants and the other two arms smuggler

Manipur: Two Militants Arrested In Imphal East
Manipur: Two Militants Arrested In Imphal Photo: | Getty
Summary
  • Four people were arrested in Manipur: two militants and two arms smugglers.

  • The militants were accused of recruitment and extortion.

The security forces have arrested two individuals identified as arms smugglers and two militants from proscribed organizations in Manipur's Imphal West and Imphal East districts, according to a police statement given on Wednesday. 

An active cadre of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup, aged 41, was apprehended at his residence in Phumlou Keiroi Maning in Imphal West district on Tuesday, a senior officer told PTI. The individual was reportedly involved in recruiting for the organization.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, a 33-year-old member of the Kangleipak Communist Party  was arrested at a house in Lamphel, for alleged involvement in extortion in Imphal West district, the officer told PTI. 

Reportedly, two other people were arrested on Monday from locations in Imphal East district in connection with the smuggling and sales of arms, he said. A 9 mm pistol and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Manipur: Three Militants Arrested; Bomb Diffused - File Photo
Three Militants Arrested In Manipur In Weekend Operation

BY Outlook News Desk

According to PTI, search operations have been conducted by security forces in Manipur since ethnic violence began. More than 260 people have been killed and thousands have been rendered homeless in the conflict between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre imposed President's rule in Manipur on February 13 following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The state assembly has been put under suspended animation.

Parliament approved a resolution on Tuesday to extend the President's rule in the state for another six months beyond August 13.

