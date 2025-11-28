Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks LIVE Cricket Score, NPL 2025: Kings Eye For Top Spot; Yaks Opt To Bat First

Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks LIVE Score, NPL 2025: Yaks Opt To Bat First!
Priyank Panchal and Mark Watt are out in the middle to open the proceedings. It's a bright sunny day, absolutely perfect for cricket. Former South African pacer Marchant de Lange is ready with the ball.
Karnali Yaks captain Sompal Kami has won the toss and elected to bat first. He feels very confident about the decision and hopes that his side can put up a decent total. Two changes for the Yaks.
Biratnagar Kings Sandeep Lamichhane says he also would have liked to bat first. Three changes for the Kings.
Match number 16 of the NPL season 2 between Biratnagar Kings and Karnali Yaks can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on television screens.
Match number 16: Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks
Time: 3:45PM (IST)
Welcome to the 2nd match of the day which is a day and night affair between the Biratnagar Kings and the Karnali Yaks. We'll be with you to give the live score and real-time updates of the match, so stay tuned.