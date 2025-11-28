Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks LIVE Cricket Score, NPL 2025: Kings Eye For Top Spot; Yaks Opt To Bat First

Biratnagar Kings vs Karnali Yaks LIVE Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Get play-by-play updates for Match 16 of the ongoing NPL 2025 on Friday, 28 November, at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, right here

V
Vikas Patwal
Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks LIVE Score, NPL 2025
Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks LIVE Score, NPL 2025: BIK Will Eye For The Top-Spot X/OfficialNPLT20
Hello and welcome to today's coverage of match 16 of the ongoing Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2025 where Biratnagar Kings will lock horns with the Karnali Yaks at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Biratnagar Kings are placed comfortable at the 2nd spot in the points table with 3 wins and 1 loss in their 4 matches and will look to grab the top spot after winning this match. Karnali Yaks, on the other hand are sitting at the 5th spot with 1 win and 2 losses in their 3 matches and will compete to get in the top half of the table by winning this match. Get play-by-play updates for Match 16 of the ongoing NPL 2025 on Friday, 28 November, at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks LIVE Score, NPL 2025: Yaks Opt To Bat First!

Priyank Panchal and Mark Watt are out in the middle to open the proceedings. It's a bright sunny day, absolutely perfect for cricket. Former South African pacer Marchant de Lange is ready with the ball.

Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks LIVE Score, NPL 2025: Toss Update

Karnali Yaks captain Sompal Kami has won the toss and elected to bat first. He feels very confident about the decision and hopes that his side can put up a decent total. Two changes for the Yaks.

Biratnagar Kings Sandeep Lamichhane says he also would have liked to bat first. Three changes for the Kings.

Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks LIVE Score, NPL 2025: Where To Watch?

Match number 16 of the NPL season 2 between Biratnagar Kings and Karnali Yaks can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on television screens.

Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks LIVE Score, NPL 2025: Match Details!

Match number 16: Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks

Time: 3:45PM (IST)

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground

Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks LIVE Score, NPL 2025: Welcome!

Welcome to the 2nd match of the day which is a day and night affair between the Biratnagar Kings and the Karnali Yaks. We'll be with you to give the live score and real-time updates of the match, so stay tuned.

Published At:
Tags

