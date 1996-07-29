  1. HOME
Mark Watt

29 July 1996 in Edinburgh, Scotland
Scottish Cricketer

Mark Robert James Watt, born on July 29, 1996, in Edinburgh, Scotland, is a professional cricketer who represents the Scotland national team. He is a left-arm orthodox spin bowler and bats left-handed. Watt has made significant contributions to his team in both domestic and international cricket. Mark Watt's cricket journey began in Scotland, where he developed his skills in local clubs and age-group cricket. He made his debut for the Scotland national team in 2015. Watt's early performances in domestic cricket and for the Scotland Under-19 team showcased his potential as a spin bowler. His performances earned him a place in the senior national team, where he quickly became a regular member.

Watt made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut for Scotland against Ireland on June 18, 2015. He made his List A debut in the 2015–17 ICC World Cricket League Championship on July 31, 2015, against Nepal. On February 5, 2016, he took his first five-wicket haul in a T20I match, picking up five wickets for 27 runs against the Netherlands in the UAE. He made his first-class debut in the 2015–17 ICC Intercontinental Cup on August 9, 2016, against the United Arab Emirates. Watt made his One Day International (ODI) debut against Hong Kong on September 8, 2016. His initial impact in international cricket was marked by his ability to bowl economically and take crucial wickets. He played a key role in several matches for Scotland, helping the team in both ODIs and T20Is.

Mark Watt has represented Scotland in various ICC tournaments and qualifiers. He played in the ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier in 2015, where his performances contributed to Scotland's successful qualification for the ICC World Twenty20 2016. During the World Twenty20 tournament, Watt's contributions with the ball were vital for Scotland. He continued to be a key player for Scotland in subsequent ICC qualifiers and tournaments.

In July 2019, he was selected to play for the Edinburgh Rocks in the inaugural edition of the Euro T20 Slam cricket tournament. However, the tournament was cancelled the following month. In September 2019, Watt was named in Scotland's squad for the 2019 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier tournament in the United Arab Emirates. In May 2021, during the ODI series against the Netherlands, Watt took his 100th wicket in international cricket for Scotland. In September 2021, Watt was named in Scotland's provisional squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Apart from his international career, Mark Watt has also played in various domestic and franchise leagues. He has represented teams in the Scottish domestic competitions, as well as playing county cricket in England. In 2018, he played for Lancashire. Watt was re-signed by Derbyshire County Cricket Club to play in the 2022 T20 Blast in England. His performances in these leagues have helped him gain valuable experience and exposure to different playing conditions and styles of play. Watt's participation in franchise leagues has also provided him with opportunities to play alongside and against some of the best cricketers in the world.

Watt's career is highlighted by several notable performances in both ODIs and T20Is. In ODIs, he has played 64 matches, scored 552 runs with a batting average of 19.03, and taken 91 wickets with a bowling average of 25.45. His best bowling figures in ODIs are 5 wickets for 33 runs. In T20Is, he has played 58 matches, scored 165 runs with a batting average of 11.78, and taken 69 wickets with a bowling average of 20.39. His best bowling figures in T20Is are 5 wickets for 27 runs. Watt has also played 12 first-class matches, scoring 257 runs with a batting average of 25.70, and taking 32 wickets with a bowling average of 35.53. His best bowling figures in first-class cricket are 5 wickets for 83 runs. In List A cricket, he has played 92 matches, scored 686 runs with a batting average of 15.95, and taken 111 wickets with a bowling average of 30.97. His best bowling figures in List A cricket are 5 wickets for 33 runs.

Mark Watt has had a notable career in cricket with significant contributions across various formats. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), he has played 64 matches, scored 552 runs with a batting average of 19.03, and taken 91 wickets with a bowling average of 25.45. In Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), Watt has played 58 matches, scored 165 runs with a batting average of 11.78, and taken 69 wickets with a bowling average of 20.39. His first-class cricket statistics include 12 matches, 257 runs with a batting average of 25.70, and 32 wickets with a bowling average of 35.53. In List A cricket, he has played 92 matches, scored 686 runs with a batting average of 15.95, and taken 111 wickets with a bowling average of 30.97. Watt's best bowling figures are 5/33 in ODIs, 5/27 in T20Is, 5/83 in first-class matches, and 5/33 in List A matches.

