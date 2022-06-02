Liam Livingstone Hits Massive Six In England's T20 Blast, Construction Workers Retrieve The Ball – Watch

There would not be even an iota of doubt in anyone’s mind regarding the hitting power of England’s Liam Livingstone. The right-handed swashbuckling batter is world famous for his ability of stroke play. (More Cricket News)

While the recently-concluded IPL 2022 saw the 28-year-old come up to the expectations, Liam Livingstone carried his red-hot form to England’s T20 Blast and once again his hitting prowess hogged the limelight.

During his 75 off 40 balls for Lancashire against Derbyshire on June 1, Livingstone smashed Scottish left-arm spinner Mark Watt for a huge six over deep mid-wicket. The ball landed in the construction area outside the boundary ropes. With many getting worried about how the ball would be found, the workers in the region ran towards the ball and quickly started their search. Within seconds they managed to find the ball and threw it back to the ground.

Watch the six and the retrieve here:

Liam Livingstone is starting to tee off! 💥



Watch him bat LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/fvUbVrnZuz#Blast22 pic.twitter.com/tl6iEYZzZN — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 1, 2022

Shoutout to the builders who helped retrieve the match ball 🤣#Blast22 https://t.co/1cKEDkFWVQ pic.twitter.com/wWGKexREW0 — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 1, 2022

Liam Livingstone, who had scored just 112 runs across 9 matches in IPL before the 2022 edition, had a ball this year. He amassed 437 runs across 14 matches while playing for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. This season his average was 36.42 and strike rate was 182.08. Meanwhile, he also picked six wickets.

It is worth noting that Livingstone also hit the longest six of IPL 2022. Gujarat Titans’ pacer Mohammed Shami had bowled a short-of-a-length delivery to Livingstone and the English batter had hit it ball outside the stadium via square leg. Such monster was the hit that even Shami could do nothing but smile. While PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal was left awe-struck, Shami’s teammate Rashid Khan went to Liam Livingstone to check his bat.

The English batter, who was picked by PBKS for a mammoth sum of INR 11.50 crore, hit a total of 34 sixes and 29 fours in the season, playing a crucial role for his side at the middle-order.