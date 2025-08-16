Wolves 0-4 Manchester City Highlights, English Premier League: Haaland, Reijnders Get Cityzens Off To Thumping Start

Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: Hello There!
Good evening and welcome to everyone joining us this weekend for some more Premier League action. The last match of Saturday has Wolverhampton Wanderers welcoming Manchester City. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.
Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: Start Time, Streaming
The game kicks off at 10pm IST. The Wolves vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels and available for live streaming on the JioHotstar platform in India. In the UK, fans can catch the fixture live on Sky Sports.
Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: Starting XIs
Before the match kicks off, here is a look at the line-ups for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City:
Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: Kick-Off!
After a poignant tribute to the departed Diogo Jota, we have kick-off at the Molineux. Wolves kicking from right to left and City from left to right in the first half. Guardiola's men press forward and earn a corner in the second minute, though the hosts' defence clears it without much difficulty.
Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: WOL 0-0 MCI
New Man City signing Tijjani Reijnders is operating quite high, nearly as forward as star striker Erling Haaland. Meanwhile, the Norwegian snatches the ball from Wolves skipper Toti in a potentially goal-scoring situation in the eighth minute, but a foul is given.
Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: WOL 0-0 MCI
Marshall Munetsi finds the back of the Manchester City net in the 25th minute, but the offside flag goes up immediately and the scoreline remains at 0-0. Wolves create another big chance in the 29th, but again the flag goes up and a rattled City defence survives the onslaught.
Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: WOL 0-1 MCI
Erling Haaland at it again! The prolific goal-scorer is at the right place at the right time as usual, responding to Rico Lewis's low cross with a simple tap-in in the 35th minute. But it's Tijjani Reijnders who set this up beautifully with a chipped ball into the box. City benefit from their new signing straight away.
Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: WOL 0-2 MCI
And now Reijnders has one to his name! The Dutchman latches on to Oscar Bobb's visionary ball and surges forward before slamming it into the far corner past Wolves goalie Jose Sa in the 38th minute. City now well and truly in command.
Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: Half-Time Update
And so we head into the mid-game interval with Manchester City leading by a comfortable two-goal margin. They nearly added a third in the five minutes of added time and Wolves need a special effort in the second half to turn this game around.
Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: WOL 0-2 MCI
The teams return for the second half. Wolves now attacking from left to right and Man City from right to left. The hosts create an early opportunity as Ki-Jana Hoever sets it up nicely for Jorgen Strand Larsen in the box, and the Norwegian's low left-footed shot goes wide of goal in the 46th minute.
Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: WOL 0-2 MCI
Wolves are now getting closer and closer. Marshal Munetsi and Jorgen Strand Larsen exchange nifty passes before the Zimbabwean sends in a probing cross, which unfortunately finds no takers in the 58th minute.
Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: WOL 0-3 MCI
All the Wolves' efforts come to nought as Manchester City seize the first big chance that comes their way in the second half. Reijnders again is in the thick of it, laying it up for for Oscar Bobb who feeds Haaland. The Norwegian star receives the cutback gleefully with a powerful shot in the 61st minute. Haaland gets his second, and the tourists are now well on their way to victory.
Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: WOL 0-3 MCI
Wolves make four substitutions in a go. Rodrigo Gomes, Hugo Bueno, Jhon Arias and Fer Lopez come in and out go Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Andre, David Moller Wolfe, Ki-Jana Hoever. Meanwhile, Man City take off Erling Haaland, who was on a hat-trick, for Rayan Cherki.
Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: WOL 0-4 MCI
As if Haaland and Reijnders' goal-scoring spree wasn't enough, substitute Rayan Cherki joins the party in the 81st minute with a low shot from the edge of the box. The soon-to-be 22-year-old (birthday tomorrow) thus makes his Premier League debut extra special.
Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: Meanwhile...
Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: Full-Time Update
And that's the full-time whistle, after seven minutes of stoppage time. Manchester City cap off a rollicking start to their Premier League 2025-26 campaign with a 4-0 win. Wolves did not do as much wrong as the scoreline suggests, but that's just how much a champion side can hurt you when given the smallest of openings.