Wolves 0-4 Manchester City Highlights, English Premier League: Haaland, Reijnders Get Cityzens Off To Thumping Start

Wolves Vs Manchester City Highlights, English Premier League: The Cityzens have now won their opening league game in 14 of the last 15 occasions. Catch the key updates from the EPL 2025-26, matchday 1 fixture between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City, as it happened at Molineux Stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League
Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: Action from the first half at Molineux Stadium. Photo: AP
A brace from Erling Haaland, complemented by new signing Tijjani Reijnders and English Premier League debutant Rayan Cherki, took Manchester City to a 4-0 thrashing of Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium, West Midlands on Saturday (August 16). City withstood early pressure from the hosts and pounced on most chances they got to give Pep Guardiola reason to smile in their campaign opener. The Cityzens have now won their opening league game in 14 of the last 15 occasions. Catch the highlights and key updates from the WOL vs MCI match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: Hello There!

Good evening and welcome to everyone joining us this weekend for some more Premier League action. The last match of Saturday has Wolverhampton Wanderers welcoming Manchester City. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: Start Time, Streaming

The game kicks off at 10pm IST. The Wolves vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels and available for live streaming on the JioHotstar platform in India. In the UK, fans can catch the fixture live on Sky Sports.

Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: Starting XIs

Before the match kicks off, here is a look at the line-ups for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City:

Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: Kick-Off!

After a poignant tribute to the departed Diogo Jota, we have kick-off at the Molineux. Wolves kicking from right to left and City from left to right in the first half. Guardiola's men press forward and earn a corner in the second minute, though the hosts' defence clears it without much difficulty.

Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: WOL 0-0 MCI

New Man City signing Tijjani Reijnders is operating quite high, nearly as forward as star striker Erling Haaland. Meanwhile, the Norwegian snatches the ball from Wolves skipper Toti in a potentially goal-scoring situation in the eighth minute, but a foul is given.

Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: WOL 0-0 MCI

Marshall Munetsi finds the back of the Manchester City net in the 25th minute, but the offside flag goes up immediately and the scoreline remains at 0-0. Wolves create another big chance in the 29th, but again the flag goes up and a rattled City defence survives the onslaught.

Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: WOL 0-1 MCI

Erling Haaland at it again! The prolific goal-scorer is at the right place at the right time as usual, responding to Rico Lewis's low cross with a simple tap-in in the 35th minute. But it's Tijjani Reijnders who set this up beautifully with a chipped ball into the box. City benefit from their new signing straight away.

Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: WOL 0-2 MCI

And now Reijnders has one to his name! The Dutchman latches on to Oscar Bobb's visionary ball and surges forward before slamming it into the far corner past Wolves goalie Jose Sa in the 38th minute. City now well and truly in command.

Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: Half-Time Update

And so we head into the mid-game interval with Manchester City leading by a comfortable two-goal margin. They nearly added a third in the five minutes of added time and Wolves need a special effort in the second half to turn this game around.

Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: WOL 0-2 MCI 

The teams return for the second half. Wolves now attacking from left to right and Man City from right to left. The hosts create an early opportunity as Ki-Jana Hoever sets it up nicely for Jorgen Strand Larsen in the box, and the Norwegian's low left-footed shot goes wide of goal in the 46th minute.

Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: WOL 0-2 MCI

Wolves are now getting closer and closer. Marshal Munetsi and Jorgen Strand Larsen exchange nifty passes before the Zimbabwean sends in a probing cross, which unfortunately finds no takers in the 58th minute.

Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: WOL 0-3 MCI

All the Wolves' efforts come to nought as Manchester City seize the first big chance that comes their way in the second half. Reijnders again is in the thick of it, laying it up for for Oscar Bobb who feeds Haaland. The Norwegian star receives the cutback gleefully with a powerful shot in the 61st minute. Haaland gets his second, and the tourists are now well on their way to victory.

Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: WOL 0-3 MCI

Wolves make four substitutions in a go. Rodrigo Gomes, Hugo Bueno, Jhon Arias and Fer Lopez come in and out go Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Andre, David Moller Wolfe, Ki-Jana Hoever. Meanwhile, Man City take off Erling Haaland, who was on a hat-trick, for Rayan Cherki.

Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: WOL 0-4 MCI

As if Haaland and Reijnders' goal-scoring spree wasn't enough, substitute Rayan Cherki joins the party in the 81st minute with a low shot from the edge of the box. The soon-to-be 22-year-old (birthday tomorrow) thus makes his Premier League debut extra special.

Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: Meanwhile...

Earlier today, Sunderland supporters unfurled an eye-catching tifo to mark their team's first Premier League appearance since 2017. That the club blanked West Ham 3-0 added to their delight. Check it out below:

Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League: Full-Time Update

And that's the full-time whistle, after seven minutes of stoppage time. Manchester City cap off a rollicking start to their Premier League 2025-26 campaign with a 4-0 win. Wolves did not do as much wrong as the scoreline suggests, but that's just how much a champion side can hurt you when given the smallest of openings.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. IMD Weather Alert Today: Red Warning for Mumbai, Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  3. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  4. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  5. Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal For Gaza, Awaiting Israel’s Response

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks