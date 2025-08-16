Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Streaming, English Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch EPL Match

Both teams opening Premier League 2025-26 campaign
Wolves have brought in four new faces this season
Manchester City have upper hand at Molineux
Manchester City will look to kick off another English Premier League season with victory when they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers for their opening fixture of the 2025-26 edition on Saturday (August 16, 2025). Watch the football match live today.
Pep Guardiola's Cityzens had finished 13 points behind champions Liverpool in 2024-25, while the Wolves settled for 16th place after coming close to relegation. Vitor Pereira did well with The Old Gold in the latter half of the previous season, as 10 of their 12 wins came from Pereira’s 22 matches at the helm.
But they are facing transfer window challenges now as top-scorer Matheus Cunha has joined Manchester United and Rayan Ait-Nouri Man City, while Goncalo Guedes, Nelson Semedo, Chiquinho and Pablo Sarabia have also left the club on free transfers. Wolves have brought in four new faces to Molineux, meanwhile.
The hosts have not been in good form over the summer so far, failing to win any of their five pre-season friendlies, most recently suffering a 0-1 defeat at home to Celta Vigo.
On the other hand, City have played just two friendlies in the pre-season: a narrow 1-0 win over Preston North End followed by a 3-0 victory against Palermo. They have snapped up Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan, and also welcomed Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, James Trafford, Sverre Nypan and Marcus Bettinelli.
The Citizens have won their opening league game in 13 of the last 14 seasons, with the exception being a 1-0 loss at Tottenham in 2021-22.
Wolves Vs Manchester City, English Premier League: Head-To-Head Record
Over their last five Premier League campaigns, City have won the joint-most games (four) and scored the most goals (14) of any side when facing Wolves at Molineux (W4 D0 L1). Wolves, meanwhile, have lost nine of their last 10 Premier League meetings with City (W1), although their one victory in this period did come at Molineux early in the season, winning 2-1 in September 2023 under Gary O’Neil.
Wolves Vs Manchester City, English Premier League: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Wolves vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2025-26 match be played?
The Wolves vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England on Saturday, August 16, 2025 at 10pm IST.
Where will the Wolves vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Wolves vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels and available for streaming on the JioHotstar platform in India. In the UK, fans can catch the fixture live on Sky Sports.