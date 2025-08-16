Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Streaming, English Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch EPL Match

Wolves Vs Manchester City, English Premier League: Head-To-Head Record

Over their last five Premier League campaigns, City have won the joint-most games (four) and scored the most goals (14) of any side when facing Wolves at Molineux (W4 D0 L1). Wolves, meanwhile, have lost nine of their last 10 Premier League meetings with City (W1), although their one victory in this period did come at Molineux early in the season, winning 2-1 in September 2023 under Gary O’Neil.