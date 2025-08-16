Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Streaming, English Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch EPL Match

Here is all you need to know about the English Premier League 2025-26 game between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers: preview, recent results, head-to-head record and broadcast details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Wolves Vs Manchester City Live Streaming, English Premier League 2025-26
Manchester City's Phil Foden, centre, and Rodri during a training session at the City Football Academy, Manchester. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Both teams opening Premier League 2025-26 campaign

  • Wolves have brought in four new faces this season

  • Manchester City have upper hand at Molineux

Manchester City will look to kick off another English Premier League season with victory when they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers for their opening fixture of the 2025-26 edition on Saturday (August 16, 2025). Watch the football match live today.

Pep Guardiola's Cityzens had finished 13 points behind champions Liverpool in 2024-25, while the Wolves settled for 16th place after coming close to relegation. Vitor Pereira did well with The Old Gold in the latter half of the previous season, as 10 of their 12 wins came from Pereira’s 22 matches at the helm.

But they are facing transfer window challenges now as top-scorer Matheus Cunha has joined Manchester United and Rayan Ait-Nouri Man City, while Goncalo Guedes, Nelson Semedo, Chiquinho and Pablo Sarabia have also left the club on free transfers. Wolves have brought in four new faces to Molineux, meanwhile.

The hosts have not been in good form over the summer so far, failing to win any of their five pre-season friendlies, most recently suffering a 0-1 defeat at home to Celta Vigo.

On the other hand, City have played just two friendlies in the pre-season: a narrow 1-0 win over Preston North End followed by a 3-0 victory against Palermo. They have snapped up Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan, and also welcomed Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, James Trafford, Sverre Nypan and Marcus Bettinelli.

The Citizens have won their opening league game in 13 of the last 14 seasons, with the exception being a 1-0 loss at Tottenham in 2021-22.

Wolves Vs Manchester City, English Premier League: Head-To-Head Record

Over their last five Premier League campaigns, City have won the joint-most games (four) and scored the most goals (14) of any side when facing Wolves at Molineux (W4 D0 L1). Wolves, meanwhile, have lost nine of their last 10 Premier League meetings with City (W1), although their one victory in this period did come at Molineux early in the season, winning 2-1 in September 2023 under Gary O’Neil.

Wolves Vs Manchester City, English Premier League: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Wolves vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2025-26 match be played?

The Wolves vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England on Saturday, August 16, 2025 at 10pm IST.

Where will the Wolves vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Wolves vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels and available for streaming on the JioHotstar platform in India. In the UK, fans can catch the fixture live on Sky Sports.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son