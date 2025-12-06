Leeds United Vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2025-26: Reds Look To Bounce Back Against Spirited Whites At Elland Road

Leeds United Vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2025-26: Crucial encounter from the perspective of both teams as Liverpool look to keep their title defence alive against bottom-sided Leeds United, who are coming on the back of a shocking 3-1 win against Chelsea in the previous matchday. Follow the real-time updates and live score here

Leeds United Vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2025-26
Leeds United's Largie Ramazani celebrates after scoring one his goals against the visiting Bristol City at Elland Road. File Photo
Saturday's Premier League 2025-26 action intensifies as relegation threatened Leeds United welcome Liverpool at Elland Road for a highly anticipated battle! This matchday 15 fixture is crucial for both sides, who have experienced turbulent starts to the season. Leeds United are flying high after a massive 3-1 midweek statement win over Chelsea, putting an end to their four-game losing streak. They will be looking to carry that momentum against a Liverpool side currently struggling in the top half. Arne Slot's reigning champions are desperate for consistency after a frustrating draw with Sunderland in their previous outing. The Reds are in dire need of 3 points to rescue their title hopes and Leeds are eager to climb out of the bottom three. We have an exciting fixture on the cards.
LIVE UPDATES

Leeds United Vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Follow The EPL Saturday Goal Rush Blog

Leeds Vs Liverpool kicks-off from 11:00PM onwards. Till then, join us in the EPL Saturday goal rush live blog, where 5 matches are being covered simultaneously.

Leeds United Vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Welcome

Saturday evening cannot get any better than this. Leeds United are set to welcome reigning champions Liverpool at the Elland Road. The Whites are off of a 4-1 win over Chelsea in their previous game. Stay tuned with us for the live scores and updates.

