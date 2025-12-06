EPL Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: City Lead At Etihad; Spurs Ahead In London Derby; Toffees Score Twice Over Forest

Manchester City during their win against Leeds United on Premier League matchday 13 X/ManCity

Good Evening to all the English Premier League fans joining us this Saturday for the EPL 2025-26 matchday 15 Saturday goal rush. It is going to be an yet another exciting weekend of English football and our coverage features 5 high-octane matches. Title contenders Manchester City gear up to welcome Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium for the first time since 2016. Spurs and Brentford will go head-to-head in a London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Relegation threatened Burnley take an away trip to the St. James' Park for Newcastle United challenge while Enzo Maresca's 4th placed Chelsea visit the Vitality stadium to take on the Cherries. Sean Dyche will return to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, this time as Nottingham Forest's manager to taken on his former club Everton in the 5th 8:30PM kick-off today. Stay with us for all the live action.

6 Dec 2025, 10:41:53 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Post Match Reactions|Rayan Cherki "Today it was a great game. We don't want to concede goals and today we didn't. Perfect day. Yeah I heard it (fan reaction), just for the fans because I want to give the pleasure to others. I want to play for Phil, for Omar and for Erling." - Rayan Cherki said after assisting twice in City's 3-0 win over Sunderland.

6 Dec 2025, 10:40:01 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Post Match Reactions| Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall "Bar 10 minutes in the first half we were dominant, we limited them to scraps. It has been a fantastic week. I'm feeling the best I have ever felt, I am at a club which gives me so much confidence. Fingers crossed I can keep helping the team." - said Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall after Everton's 3-0 win over Forest.

6 Dec 2025, 10:38:30 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Full-Time All the 5 matches across England on matchday 15 has come to an end. Here are the score lines. Etihad Stadium: Man City 3-0 Sunderland Hill Dickinson Stadium: Everton 3-0 Nottingham Forest St. James' Park: Newcastle United 2-1 Burnley Vitality Stadium: Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: Spurs 2-0 Brentford

6 Dec 2025, 10:24:54 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Final Few Minutes 4 minutes added on for Man City Vs Sunderland (3-0) 5 minutes added on for Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0-0) 7 minutes added on for Spurs Vs Brentford (2-0)

6 Dec 2025, 10:17:21 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Toffees All Over Forest|EVE 3-0 NFO Everton are 3-0 ahead at the Hill Dickinson stadium with just 7 minutes to go. Dewsbury-Hall produces brilliance once again and bags a well-deserved goal to round off this match. Matz Sels' corner was met by Jake O'Brien. who laid it on for Dewsbury-Hall and the Englishman buries it into the corner. Game. Set. Match in Merseyside.

6 Dec 2025, 10:02:22 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Deadlock Intact At The Vitality|BOU 0-0 CHE This game had so much of promise, but both teams have been very poor in terms of creating chances to score goals. Enzo Maresca is seemingly frustrated with how Chelsea have operated.

6 Dec 2025, 10:00:19 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Foden Bags Brace|MCI 3-0 SUN What a purchase Rayan Cherki has been for this Manchester City side. The skillful Frenchman gets involved again, bags a brace of assists and Phil Foden gets on the scoresheet for the 2nd time in this match. 3-0. The Black Cats are not coming back from this.

6 Dec 2025, 09:48:09 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Donnarumma Save|MCI 2-0 SUN Sunderland are looking spirited to pose a better challenge to Manchester City in the 2nd half. Wilson Isidor tests Donnarumma with an accurate shot from the final third, but the attempt was met strongly by the giant Italian goalkeeper, who is hoping for a clean sheet tonight.

6 Dec 2025, 09:38:18 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Back Underway All the 10 teams have done their half-time talk and the second-half has begun all across the 5 venues. Everton, City, Spurs and Newcastle lead 2-0 in their respective matches. Chelsea and Bournemouth are yet to open the scoring at the Vitality stadium.

6 Dec 2025, 09:27:10 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Half-Time At St. James' Park|NEW 2-0 BUR Burnley were down to 10 men in the 43rd minute as Lucas Pires fouls inside the penalty box. Anthony Gordon puts the Magpies 2-0 ahead right before the half-time whistle. We could see more goals coming from Newcastle United in the 2nd half.

6 Dec 2025, 09:25:03 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Half-Time At Hill Dickinson Stadium|EVE 2-0 NFO Thierno Barry helps the Toffees double their lead with It was architected by Iliman Ndiaye, who carried the ball forward, cuts it back for Barry and the latter tucks it inside the goal towards the far corner.

6 Dec 2025, 09:21:08 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Half-Time At The Vitality Stadium|BOU 0-0 CHE Bournemouth and Chelsea could not be separated in the first 45 minutes. The Blues took control of things and started finding Cole Palmer inside the Cherries box after Antoine Semenyo's opening goal was disallowed by VAR.

6 Dec 2025, 09:16:47 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: 43'|Xavi Simon Gets His First Goal|TOT 2-0 BRE A first goal for Xavi Simons in Tottenham Hotspur colours. Very good finish by the young Dutchman. He hits it precisely into the lower left corner from the penalty area. What an occasion to score your first goal - London derby. Simons couldn't have asked for more.

6 Dec 2025, 09:15:43 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: 31'|Guimaraes Helps Magpies Lead|NEW 1-0 BUR Newcastle United have broken the deadlock at the St. James' Park, putting Burnley's resistance to an end and it's their skipper Bruno Guimaraes who draws first blood. He scores his 5th goal of the season with a clinical finish to the right inside of the frame and Martin Dubravka is just a spectator.

6 Dec 2025, 09:05:16 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: 34'|Gvardiol Doubles City's Lead|MCI 2-0 SUN Josko Gvardiola heaves into Phil Foden's delicious looping cross from a corner kick and Sunderland keeper Robin Roefs has no chance. Brilliant set-piece display by the hosts, who double their lead within 3 minutes. It's City's backline that does the trick in the opening 30 minutes or so.

6 Dec 2025, 09:04:55 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: 31'|Dias Dazzles|MCI 1-0 SUN We knew it wasn't going to take City much long to break the deadlock. Ruben Dias struck the ball hard after receiving the ball from the innovative Rayan Cherki. Dias' piledriver goes straight into the goal with a slight deflection off a Sunderland defender, but that doesn't matter.

6 Dec 2025, 09:03:41 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: 25'|Richarlison Scores For Spurs|TOT 1-0 BRE Spurs fans get in. It's their Brazilian number 9 Richarlison, who puts the North Londoners up front in the London derby. A well worked move by them sees Xavi Simons send a cross to the path of the Brazil international, whose right-foot brings worries to the Brentford dug out.

6 Dec 2025, 08:57:19 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: 26'|MCI 0-0 SUN This fixture is quite an emotional one for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, whose first game in charge of the club was against Sunderland. 9 years later, his side welcomes the Black Cats again. The scoreline was 2-1 in favour of the Cityzens in that fixture.

6 Dec 2025, 08:50:28 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Foden Almost Scores|MCI 0-0 SUN Phil Foden makes a late run to receive Jeremy Doku's pass inside the box, but the latter misses out narrowly to put the Cityzens ahead of the Black Cats, who were unlucky to see Enzo Le Fee's long-range shot crash the side netting.

6 Dec 2025, 08:45:51 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Positive Start From Spurs|TOT 0-0 BRE Thomas Frank's Tottenham Hotspur have started the London derby positively against his former side Brentford. The best thing for them is that Xavi Simons is looking good in the opening minutes.

6 Dec 2025, 08:40:26 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Semenyo's Goal Disallowed|BOU 0-0 CHE Antoine Semenyo's opening goal has been disallowed as VAR confirms that the Ghanian was a fraction off-side. But in these opening few minutes, Bournemouth are off to a flying start. Marcus Tavernier drilled one shot towards Robert Sanchez, who gave it away to Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert who gets fouled by Reece James inside the box before the flag went up. Poor start from Enzo Maresca's side.

6 Dec 2025, 08:37:47 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Toffees Lead Rightaway|EVE 1-0 NFO Not the start Sean Dyche was looking for against his former side Everton, who have taken the lead rightaway through Forest center-back Nikola Milenkovic's own goal in the 2nd minute.

6 Dec 2025, 08:31:14 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Kick-Off The 8:30 PM fixtures have kicked off across England. Stay tuned for live updates from the four matches we will be covering play-by-play in our live blog right here.

6 Dec 2025, 08:02:17 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Update From Villa Park Aston Villa have stunned league leaders Arsenal in front of a packed Villa Park in Birmingham. Emile Buendia, who is rumoured to leave the club next summer, scored an unbelievable injury time goal in the final minute (94th) of the game. The Gunners drop two crucial points and Villa will spend the next few hours at 2nd.

6 Dec 2025, 07:48:54 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Chelsea Vs Bournemouth|Playing XIs Chelsea Starting XI: Sanchez (GK), Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, James (C), Enzo, Neto, Palmer, Garnacho, Delap Substitutes: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Badiashile, Hato, Andrey Santos, Estevao, Gittens, Guiu, Joao Pedro Bournemouth Starting XI: Petrovic (GK), Truffert, Senesi, Scott, Evanilson, Smith (C), Tavernier, Diakite, Kluivert, Jimenez, Semenyo Substitutes: Dennis, J. Araujo, Soler, Brooks, Adli, Kroupi. Jr, Hil, Enes Unal, Gonzalez

6 Dec 2025, 07:41:11 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Spurs Vs Brentford|Playing XIs Tottenham Starting XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence, Bentancur, Gray, Kudus, Simons, Richarlison, Muani. Substitutes: Bergvall, Danso, Davies, Johnson, Kinsky, Joao Palhinha, Odobert, Sarr, Tel. Brentford Starting XI: Kelleher, Kaoyde, Van den Berg, Collins, Ajer, Henderson, Yarmoliuk, Schade, Damsgaard, Ouattara, Thiago. Substitutes: Donovan, Henry, Hickey, Janelt, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Onyeka, Pinnock, Valdimarsson.

6 Dec 2025, 07:30:25 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: NEW Vs BUR|Playing XIs Newcastle Starting XI: Ramsdale, Livramento, Schar, Thiaw, Burn, Guimaraes, Ramsey, Willock, Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon Substitutes: Ruddy, Hall, Joelinton, Tonali, Wissa, Barnes, J.Murphy, A.Murphy, Miley Burnley Starting XI: Dubravka, Walker, Esteve, Bruun Larsen, Ugochukwu, Foster, Florentino, Ekdal, Pires, Cullen, Broja Substitutes: Weiss, Hartman, Worrall, Edwards, Anthony, Tchaouna, Flemming, Laurent, Tresor

6 Dec 2025, 07:29:04 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: MCI Vs SUN|Playing XIs Man City Starting XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly, Gonzalez, Silva, Foden, Doku, Cherki, Haaland. Sunderland Starting XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Geertruida, Hume, Xhaka, Sadiki, Traore, Le Fee, Isidor.

6 Dec 2025, 07:28:13 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: EVE Vs NFO|Playing XIs Everton Starting XI: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Grealish, Barry. Substitutes: Travers, King, Patterson, McNeil, Beto, Dibling, Aznou, Campbell. Nottingham Forest Starting XI: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams, Sangaré, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Hutchinson, Ndoye, I. Jesus. Substitutes: John; Hudson-Odoi, Kalimuendo, Domínguez, Yates, Jair Cunha, McAtee, Boly, Abbott.

6 Dec 2025, 07:18:17 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Match Details Match 1: Everton Vs Nottingham Forest, Hill Dickinson Stadium Match 2: Manchester City Vs Sunderland, Etihad Stadium Match 3: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea, Vitality Stadium Match 4: Newcastle United Vs Burnley, St. James' Park Match 5: Spurs Vs Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium