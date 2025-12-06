EPL Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: City Lead At Etihad; Spurs Ahead In London Derby; Toffees Score Twice Over Forest

EPL Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Get live scores and real-time updates from the matchs between Manchester City Vs Sunderland, Chelsea Vs Bournemouth, Spurs Vs Brentford, Newcastle United Vs Burnley and Everton Vs Nottingham Forest. All the matches kick-off from 8:30PM (IST) onwards

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
EPL 2025/26, Saturday Goal Rush Highlights
Manchester City during their win against Leeds United on Premier League matchday 13 X/ManCity
Good Evening to all the English Premier League fans joining us this Saturday for the EPL 2025-26 matchday 15 Saturday goal rush. It is going to be an yet another exciting weekend of English football and our coverage features 5 high-octane matches. Title contenders Manchester City gear up to welcome Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium for the first time since 2016. Spurs and Brentford will go head-to-head in a London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Relegation threatened Burnley take an away trip to the St. James' Park for Newcastle United challenge while Enzo Maresca's 4th placed Chelsea visit the Vitality stadium to take on the Cherries. Sean Dyche will return to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, this time as Nottingham Forest's manager to taken on his former club Everton in the 5th 8:30PM kick-off today. Stay with us for all the live action.
LIVE UPDATES

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Post Match Reactions|Rayan Cherki

"Today it was a great game. We don't want to concede goals and today we didn't. Perfect day. Yeah I heard it (fan reaction), just for the fans because I want to give the pleasure to others. I want to play for Phil, for Omar and for Erling." - Rayan Cherki said after assisting twice in City's 3-0 win over Sunderland.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Post Match Reactions| Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

"Bar 10 minutes in the first half we were dominant, we limited them to scraps. It has been a fantastic week. I'm feeling the best I have ever felt, I am at a club which gives me so much confidence. Fingers crossed I can keep helping the team." - said  Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall after Everton's 3-0 win over Forest.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Full-Time 

All the 5 matches across England on matchday 15 has come to an end. Here are the score lines.

Etihad Stadium: Man City 3-0 Sunderland

Hill Dickinson Stadium: Everton 3-0 Nottingham Forest

St. James' Park: Newcastle United 2-1 Burnley

Vitality Stadium: Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: Spurs 2-0 Brentford

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Final Few Minutes

4 minutes added on for Man City Vs Sunderland (3-0)

5 minutes added on for Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0-0)

7 minutes added on for Spurs Vs Brentford (2-0)

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Toffees All Over Forest|EVE 3-0 NFO

Everton are 3-0 ahead at the Hill Dickinson stadium with just 7 minutes to go. Dewsbury-Hall produces brilliance once again and bags a well-deserved goal to round off this match. Matz Sels' corner was met by Jake O'Brien. who laid it on for Dewsbury-Hall and the Englishman buries it into the corner.

Game. Set. Match in Merseyside.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Deadlock Intact At The Vitality|BOU 0-0 CHE

This game had so much of promise, but both teams have been very poor in terms of creating chances to score goals. Enzo Maresca is seemingly frustrated with how Chelsea have operated.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Foden Bags Brace|MCI 3-0 SUN

What a purchase Rayan Cherki has been for this Manchester City side. The skillful Frenchman gets involved again, bags a brace of assists and Phil Foden gets on the scoresheet for the 2nd time in this match. 3-0. The Black Cats are not coming back from this.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Donnarumma Save|MCI 2-0 SUN

Sunderland are looking spirited to pose a better challenge to Manchester City in the 2nd half. Wilson Isidor tests Donnarumma with an accurate shot from the final third, but the attempt was met strongly by the giant Italian goalkeeper, who is hoping for a clean sheet tonight.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Back Underway

All the 10 teams have done their half-time talk and the second-half has begun all across the 5 venues. Everton, City, Spurs and Newcastle lead 2-0 in their respective matches. Chelsea and Bournemouth are yet to open the scoring at the Vitality stadium.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Half-Time At St. James' Park|NEW 2-0 BUR

Burnley were down to 10 men in the 43rd minute as Lucas Pires fouls inside the penalty box. Anthony Gordon puts the Magpies 2-0 ahead right before the half-time whistle. We could see more goals coming from Newcastle United in the 2nd half.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Half-Time At Hill Dickinson Stadium|EVE 2-0 NFO

Thierno Barry helps the Toffees double their lead with It was architected by Iliman Ndiaye, who carried the ball forward, cuts it back for Barry and the latter tucks it inside the goal towards the far corner.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Half-Time At The Vitality Stadium|BOU 0-0 CHE

Bournemouth and Chelsea could not be separated in the first 45 minutes. The Blues took control of things and started finding Cole Palmer inside the Cherries box after Antoine Semenyo's opening goal was disallowed by VAR.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: 43'|Xavi Simon Gets His First Goal|TOT 2-0 BRE

A first goal for Xavi Simons in Tottenham Hotspur colours. Very good finish by the young Dutchman. He hits it precisely into the lower left corner from the penalty area. What an occasion to score your first goal - London derby. Simons couldn't have asked for more.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: 31'|Guimaraes Helps Magpies Lead|NEW 1-0 BUR

Newcastle United have broken the deadlock at the St. James' Park, putting Burnley's resistance to an end and it's their skipper Bruno Guimaraes who draws first blood.

He scores his 5th goal of the season with a clinical finish to the right inside of the frame and Martin Dubravka is just a spectator.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: 34'|Gvardiol Doubles City's Lead|MCI 2-0 SUN

Josko Gvardiola heaves into Phil Foden's delicious looping cross from a corner kick and Sunderland keeper Robin Roefs has no chance. Brilliant set-piece display by the hosts, who double their lead within 3 minutes.

It's City's backline that does the trick in the opening 30 minutes or so.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: 31'|Dias Dazzles|MCI 1-0 SUN

We knew it wasn't going to take City much long to break the deadlock. Ruben Dias struck the ball hard after receiving the ball from the innovative Rayan Cherki. Dias' piledriver goes straight into the goal with a slight deflection off a Sunderland defender, but that doesn't matter.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: 25'|Richarlison Scores For Spurs|TOT 1-0 BRE

Spurs fans get in. It's their Brazilian number 9 Richarlison, who puts the North Londoners up front in the London derby.

A well worked move by them sees Xavi Simons send a cross to the path of the Brazil international, whose right-foot brings worries to the Brentford dug out.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: 26'|MCI 0-0 SUN

This fixture is quite an emotional one for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, whose first game in charge of the club was against Sunderland. 9 years later, his side welcomes the Black Cats again. The scoreline was 2-1 in favour of the Cityzens in that fixture.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Foden Almost Scores|MCI 0-0 SUN

Phil Foden makes a late run to receive Jeremy Doku's pass inside the box, but the latter misses out narrowly to put the Cityzens ahead of the Black Cats, who were unlucky to see Enzo Le Fee's long-range shot crash the side netting. 

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Positive Start From Spurs|TOT 0-0 BRE

Thomas Frank's Tottenham Hotspur have started the London derby positively against his former side Brentford. The best thing for them is that Xavi Simons is looking good in the opening minutes.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Semenyo's Goal Disallowed|BOU 0-0 CHE

Antoine Semenyo's opening goal has been disallowed as VAR confirms that the Ghanian was a fraction off-side. But in these opening few minutes, Bournemouth are off to a flying start.

Marcus Tavernier drilled one shot towards Robert Sanchez, who gave it away to Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert who gets fouled by Reece James inside the box before the flag went up. Poor start from Enzo Maresca's side.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Toffees Lead Rightaway|EVE 1-0 NFO

Not the start Sean Dyche was looking for against his former side Everton, who have taken the lead rightaway through Forest center-back Nikola Milenkovic's own goal in the 2nd minute.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Kick-Off

The 8:30 PM fixtures have kicked off across England. Stay tuned for live updates from the four matches we will be covering play-by-play in our live blog right here.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Live Streaming Details

All of the 5 Premier League matches, starting at 8:30PM (IST) will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Update From Villa Park

Aston Villa have stunned league leaders Arsenal in front of a packed Villa Park in Birmingham. Emile Buendia, who is rumoured to leave the club next summer, scored an unbelievable injury time goal in the final minute (94th) of the game.

The Gunners drop two crucial points and Villa will spend the next few hours at 2nd.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Chelsea Vs Bournemouth|Playing XIs

Chelsea Starting XI: Sanchez (GK), Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, James (C), Enzo, Neto, Palmer, Garnacho, Delap

Substitutes: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Badiashile, Hato, Andrey Santos, Estevao, Gittens, Guiu, Joao Pedro

Bournemouth Starting XI: Petrovic (GK), Truffert, Senesi, Scott, Evanilson, Smith (C), Tavernier, Diakite, Kluivert, Jimenez, Semenyo

Substitutes: Dennis, J. Araujo, Soler, Brooks, Adli, Kroupi. Jr, Hil, Enes Unal, Gonzalez

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Spurs Vs Brentford|Playing XIs

Tottenham Starting XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence, Bentancur, Gray, Kudus, Simons, Richarlison, Muani.

Substitutes: Bergvall, Danso, Davies, Johnson, Kinsky, Joao Palhinha, Odobert, Sarr, Tel.

Brentford Starting XI: Kelleher, Kaoyde, Van den Berg, Collins, Ajer, Henderson, Yarmoliuk, Schade, Damsgaard, Ouattara, Thiago.

Substitutes: Donovan, Henry, Hickey, Janelt, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Onyeka, Pinnock, Valdimarsson.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: NEW Vs BUR|Playing XIs

Newcastle Starting XI: Ramsdale, Livramento, Schar, Thiaw, Burn, Guimaraes, Ramsey, Willock, Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

Substitutes: Ruddy, Hall, Joelinton, Tonali, Wissa, Barnes, J.Murphy, A.Murphy, Miley

Burnley Starting XI: Dubravka, Walker, Esteve, Bruun Larsen, Ugochukwu, Foster, Florentino, Ekdal, Pires, Cullen, Broja

Substitutes: Weiss, Hartman, Worrall, Edwards, Anthony, Tchaouna, Flemming, Laurent, Tresor

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: MCI Vs SUN|Playing XIs

Man City Starting XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly, Gonzalez, Silva, Foden, Doku, Cherki, Haaland.

Sunderland Starting XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Geertruida, Hume, Xhaka, Sadiki, Traore, Le Fee, Isidor.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: EVE Vs NFO|Playing XIs

Everton Starting XI: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Grealish, Barry.

Substitutes: Travers, King, Patterson, McNeil, Beto, Dibling, Aznou, Campbell.

Nottingham Forest Starting XI: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams, Sangaré, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Hutchinson, Ndoye, I. Jesus.

Substitutes: John; Hudson-Odoi, Kalimuendo, Domínguez, Yates, Jair Cunha, McAtee, Boly, Abbott.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Match Details

Match 1: Everton Vs Nottingham Forest, Hill Dickinson Stadium

Match 2: Manchester City Vs Sunderland, Etihad Stadium

Match 3: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea, Vitality Stadium

Match 4: Newcastle United Vs Burnley, St. James' Park

Match 5: Spurs Vs Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Welcome

Good Evening to all our readers joining us from India and around the world. 5 exciting matches are lined-up for the evening. So stay tuned and don't miss a moment as we will bring the pre-match updates, starting XIs as they are released.

Published At:
