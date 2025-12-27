AFCON 2025 Roundup: Salah Sends Egypt Through As VAR Dominates Morocco Draw

AFCON 2025 Matchday 2 Roundup: Friday’s fixtures saw Mohamed Salah fire Egypt into the knockout stage despite a red card, while hosts Morocco were held by Mali in a VAR-heavy draw

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
AFCON 2025 Matchday 2 Friday Roundup Africa Cup of Nations Mohamed Salah Morocco
Egypt's Mohamed Salah is challenged by South Africa's Teboho Mokoena during the Africa Cup of Nations group B soccer match between Egypt and South Africa in Agadir, Morocco, Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mohamed Salah scored a decisive penalty as 10-man Egypt beat South Africa 1-0 to qualify from Group B

  • VAR decisions dominated Morocco’s 1-1 draw with Mali, with both sides scoring from the spot

  • Egypt lead Group B on six points, while Group A remains open after draws involving Morocco, Mali, Zambia and Comoros

Mohamed Salah once again delivered under pressure as 10-man Egypt sealed qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 knockout stage on Friday, while tournament hosts Morocco were left frustrated by VAR in a dramatic Matchday 2.

Salah’s decisive penalty secured a narrow 1-0 win for Egypt against South Africa, confirming the Pharaohs’ progress from Group B. Later in the evening, Morocco were held to a 1-1 draw by Mali in Group A, with both goals coming from the spot after lengthy VAR interventions.

Salah Strikes Again As Egypt Qualify

Fresh from scoring a stoppage-time winner against Zimbabwe in their opener, Mohamed Salah repeated the feat from the penalty spot in Agadir, converting confidently just before half-time to hand Egypt their second straight victory.

The Liverpool forward earned the penalty himself after being struck in the face by the hand of retreating South Africa forward Lyle Foster. Salah showed no ill effects, drilling the ball straight down the middle as goalkeeper Ronwen Williams dived to his right.

Egypt’s task became tougher when defender Mohamed Hany was sent off shortly before the interval, picking up a second yellow card for a foul on Teboho Mokoena.

Related Content
Related Content

South Africa felt hard done by late on when Yasser Ibrahim blocked a shot with his arm in stoppage time. After a prolonged VAR check, the referee ruled against awarding a penalty, prompting visible relief among the Egyptian players.

“We didn’t have much luck. We also had several refereeing decisions go against us,” South Africa coach Hugo Broos said.

Earlier in Group B, Angola and Zimbabwe played out a 1-1 draw, a result that left both sides with just one point after two matches.

After Matchday 2, the Group B standings look like this:

  1. Egypt: 6 points

  2. South Africa: 3 points

  3. Angola: 1 point

  4. Zimbabwe: 1 point

The top two teams, along with the best third-placed sides, progress to the knockout rounds.

VAR Overshadows Morocco As Mali Hold Hosts

In Group A, Morocco were whistled off by home supporters after being held 1-1 by a resilient Mali side in a match dominated by VAR decisions.

The Atlas Lions controlled much of the first half and took the lead through Brahim Diaz’s penalty, awarded after a VAR review ruled that Nathan Gassama had handled the ball while attempting to regain balance following a Diaz dribble.

Referee Abdou Abdel Mefire took time to review the footage amid loud whistling from the Moroccan crowd before eventually pointing to the spot.

Tempers flared again in the second half when Lassine Sinayoko went down under a challenge from Jawad El Yamiq. After another delayed VAR check, Mali were awarded a penalty, which Sinayoko converted in the 64th minute.

Morocco pushed aggressively for a late winner, but Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra proved decisive, denying Youssef En-Nesyri and preventing an own goal from Woyo Coulibaly.

France star Kylian Mbappe was in attendance, reportedly at the invitation of close friend and Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi, who warmed up but did not feature as he continues recovery from an ankle injury.

Earlier in Group A, Zambia and Comoros drew 1-1, leaving both sides searching for their first win of the tournament after opening-round defeats.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. All-Round Indian Women Thrash Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In 3rd T20I, Clinch Series 3-0

  2. Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Tim David's Composure Guides HBH To Close Victory

  4. Deepti Sharma Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is Alongside Megan Schutt - Check Stats

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Recipients Of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pattern in Deletions: Electoral Roll Controversy In Poll-Bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu

  2. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  3. Video | Unnao Rape Survivor’s Lawyer Slams Delhi HC Bail Order for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

  4. Christmas Decorations Removed After Ruckus At Indore Food Street

  5. Mining Returns To Goa’s Forest Heartland, Reigniting Old Fears And New Resistance

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. At Least 14 Injured In Stabbing And Liquid Spray Attack At Japan Factory

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War