AFCON 2025 Roundup: Salah Sends Egypt Through As VAR Dominates Morocco Draw

Mohamed Salah scored a decisive penalty as 10-man Egypt beat South Africa 1-0 to qualify from Group B
VAR decisions dominated Morocco’s 1-1 draw with Mali, with both sides scoring from the spot
Egypt lead Group B on six points, while Group A remains open after draws involving Morocco, Mali, Zambia and Comoros
Mohamed Salah once again delivered under pressure as 10-man Egypt sealed qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 knockout stage on Friday, while tournament hosts Morocco were left frustrated by VAR in a dramatic Matchday 2.
Salah’s decisive penalty secured a narrow 1-0 win for Egypt against South Africa, confirming the Pharaohs’ progress from Group B. Later in the evening, Morocco were held to a 1-1 draw by Mali in Group A, with both goals coming from the spot after lengthy VAR interventions.
Salah Strikes Again As Egypt Qualify
Fresh from scoring a stoppage-time winner against Zimbabwe in their opener, Mohamed Salah repeated the feat from the penalty spot in Agadir, converting confidently just before half-time to hand Egypt their second straight victory.
The Liverpool forward earned the penalty himself after being struck in the face by the hand of retreating South Africa forward Lyle Foster. Salah showed no ill effects, drilling the ball straight down the middle as goalkeeper Ronwen Williams dived to his right.
Egypt’s task became tougher when defender Mohamed Hany was sent off shortly before the interval, picking up a second yellow card for a foul on Teboho Mokoena.
South Africa felt hard done by late on when Yasser Ibrahim blocked a shot with his arm in stoppage time. After a prolonged VAR check, the referee ruled against awarding a penalty, prompting visible relief among the Egyptian players.
“We didn’t have much luck. We also had several refereeing decisions go against us,” South Africa coach Hugo Broos said.
Earlier in Group B, Angola and Zimbabwe played out a 1-1 draw, a result that left both sides with just one point after two matches.
After Matchday 2, the Group B standings look like this:
Egypt: 6 points
South Africa: 3 points
Angola: 1 point
Zimbabwe: 1 point
The top two teams, along with the best third-placed sides, progress to the knockout rounds.
VAR Overshadows Morocco As Mali Hold Hosts
In Group A, Morocco were whistled off by home supporters after being held 1-1 by a resilient Mali side in a match dominated by VAR decisions.
The Atlas Lions controlled much of the first half and took the lead through Brahim Diaz’s penalty, awarded after a VAR review ruled that Nathan Gassama had handled the ball while attempting to regain balance following a Diaz dribble.
Referee Abdou Abdel Mefire took time to review the footage amid loud whistling from the Moroccan crowd before eventually pointing to the spot.
Tempers flared again in the second half when Lassine Sinayoko went down under a challenge from Jawad El Yamiq. After another delayed VAR check, Mali were awarded a penalty, which Sinayoko converted in the 64th minute.
Morocco pushed aggressively for a late winner, but Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra proved decisive, denying Youssef En-Nesyri and preventing an own goal from Woyo Coulibaly.
France star Kylian Mbappe was in attendance, reportedly at the invitation of close friend and Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi, who warmed up but did not feature as he continues recovery from an ankle injury.
Earlier in Group A, Zambia and Comoros drew 1-1, leaving both sides searching for their first win of the tournament after opening-round defeats.
