Arsenal Vs Wolves Live Score, EPL 2025-26: Gunners Aim To Bounce Back After Villa Defeat Last Weekend

Arsenal Vs Wolves Live Score, EPL 2025-26: The Gunners will be aiming to bounce back in the Premier League title race after losing to After Villa last weekend narrowly by 2-1. Follow our live blog for real-time updates and more

Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arsenal Vs Wolves
Arsenal are out to get back on track Opta
Hello folks. A very warm welcome to what promises to be a comfortable 90 minutes for the Premier League leaders, Arsenal, who sit on top of the points table and are looking to bounce back immediately after their narrow 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa last weekend, which saw Manchester City close the gap to just 3 points. Earlier this week, Arsenal had registered a morale-boosting win against Club Brugge in the Champions League. In stark contrast, Wolves arrive in North London in major crisis, rock-bottom of the table and searching for their first victory of the 2025/26 campaign. Stay with us for all the minute-by-minute action and real-time updates as the Gunners Arsenal look to extend their lead.
Arsenal Vs Wolves Live Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Head-To-Head Stats

Total matches: 126

Arsenal wins: 66

Wolves wins: 32

Draws: 28

Arsenal Vs Wolves Live Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Match Details

  • Fixture: Arsenal Vs Wolves, English Premier League 2025-26

  • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

  • Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025

  • Time: 01:30 AM IST (December 14)

  • Live Streaming: JioStar

Arsenal Vs Wolves Live Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Welcome

Saturday evening cannot get any better than this. League leaders Arsenal are set to welcome relegation threatened, bottom-sided Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are had lost 2-1 against Aston Villa last weekend, whereas Wolves search for their maiden victory of the season.

