Arsenal Vs Wolves Live Score, EPL 2025-26: Gunners Aim To Bounce Back After Villa Defeat Last Weekend

Arsenal are out to get back on track Opta

Hello folks. A very warm welcome to what promises to be a comfortable 90 minutes for the Premier League leaders, Arsenal, who sit on top of the points table and are looking to bounce back immediately after their narrow 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa last weekend, which saw Manchester City close the gap to just 3 points. Earlier this week, Arsenal had registered a morale-boosting win against Club Brugge in the Champions League. In stark contrast, Wolves arrive in North London in major crisis, rock-bottom of the table and searching for their first victory of the 2025/26 campaign. Stay with us for all the minute-by-minute action and real-time updates as the Gunners Arsenal look to extend their lead.

LIVE UPDATES

13 Dec 2025, 11:40:25 pm IST Arsenal Vs Wolves Live Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Head-To-Head Stats Total matches: 126 Arsenal wins: 66 Wolves wins: 32 Draws: 28

13 Dec 2025, 11:18:49 pm IST Arsenal Vs Wolves Live Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Match Details Fixture: Arsenal Vs Wolves, English Premier League 2025-26

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Time: 01:30 AM IST (December 14)

Live Streaming: JioStar