Arsenal Vs Wolves Live Score, EPL 2025-26: Gunners Aim To Bounce Back After Villa Defeat Last Weekend

Total matches: 126
Arsenal wins: 66
Wolves wins: 32
Draws: 28
Fixture: Arsenal Vs Wolves, English Premier League 2025-26
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025
Time: 01:30 AM IST (December 14)
Live Streaming: JioStar
Saturday evening cannot get any better than this. League leaders Arsenal are set to welcome relegation threatened, bottom-sided Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are had lost 2-1 against Aston Villa last weekend, whereas Wolves search for their maiden victory of the season.