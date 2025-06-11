Manchester City Seal Signing Of Milan Midfielder Tijjani Reijnders

Tijjani Reijnders has become Manchester City's latest acquisition of a hectic window, after signing from AC Milan for an initial reported fee of £46.5m. The Netherlands midfielder has put pen to paper on a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, and is eligible to play in this month's Club World Cup.
Reijnders is City's fourth signing of the week, with Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Marcus Bettinelli also joining the club.
The 26-year-old was named Serie A's midfielder of the season after scoring 10 goals for Milan last term, with only team-mate Christian Pulisic (11) and Napoli's Scott McTominay (12) netting more among players in his position.
"I am ecstatic to be signing for Manchester City," he told the club's website. "City are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the best coach, world-class players and outstanding facilities.
"Under Pep Guardiola, City have won so many titles, and I want to help keep that going with a lot more success in the coming years.
"It is also a dream come true to play in the Premier League. This league has seen many of the best Dutch players perform through the years, and it’s an inspiration to follow in their footsteps."
Reijnders, who could make his debut in City's Club World Cup opener against Wydad next week, scored 19 goals in 104 appearances during his two-year spell with Milan.
The midfielder has also earned 23 caps for the Netherlands and was part of the side that reached the Euro 2024 semi-finals.
"We are very happy that Tijjani has joined us, and we're excited for him to join Pep's squad," added Hugo Viana, City's Director of Football.
"He arrives here with extensive top-level experience in Europe - both at club level, as well as on the international stage with the Netherlands.
"Tijjani adds extra energy, composure and creativity to our midfield, and working with Pep and our coaches will only see him go from strength to strength."