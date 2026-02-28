Aquarius March 2026 Horoscope: Career Caution, Financial Opportunities & Relationship Shifts

It will be necessary for you to have faith in your connection and to make every effort to bring it closer together. As a result of taking this action, the circumstances will progressively improve. Your relationship will have a steady improvement in the latter half of the month, and love will continue to build between the two of you. If you are married, this month may be difficult for you since Ketu will be placed in the seventh house, and Rahu, Sun, Mars, Mercury, and Venus will exert a large impact on it at the beginning of the month. This will result in tensions, arguments, and a lack of compatibility between the two of you. Concerns may also arise with regard to health issues. Additionally, there is a risk that your relationship could end as a result of the influence of another individual. Because of this, you will need to exercise caution when managing your relationship.