English Premier League Matchday 16 Live Updates: Tyne-Wear Derby In Sunderland; Man City Visit Crystal Palace

EPL Matchday 16 Sunday Goal Rush Live: Catch all the action from the English Premier League games being played on Sunday, including Sunderland vs Newcastle United, Crystal Palace vs Manchester City and West Ham vs Aston Villa

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
English Premier League Matchday 16 Live Updates sunday goal rush
Phil Foden, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Sunderland. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 16 games on Sunday (December 14). Sunderland welcome Newcastle United for the first Tyne-Wear derby since March 2016. In three other concurrent matches, Nottingham Forest take on Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City go visiting at Crystal Palace and West Ham host Aston Villa. Track the live football scores and updates from the high-octane EPL games with us.
LIVE UPDATES

English Premier League Matchday 16 Live Updates: SUN Vs NEW Preview

The reason why the Sunderland vs Newcastle United clash tonight is a big deal, is that it's the return of the Tyne-Wear derby in almost a decade. March 2016 was the last time the two sides faced off in the Premier League, although Eddie Howe did lead the Magpies to a a 3-0 FA Cup victory on their rivals' pitch in 2024.

English Premier League Matchday 16 Live Updates: Start Time, Streaming

The four concurrent EPL matches kick off at 7:30pm IST. The English Premier League Matchday 16 games will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. They will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

English Premier League Matchday 16 Live Updates: Hey All!

Good evening and welcome everyone. Four simultaneous Sunday fixtures await in the English Premier League, and we will present the build-up and live updates from all of them.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: IND Opt To Bowl First - Check Playing XI

  2. Madhya Pradesh Vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Venkatesh Run Out In 182-Run Chase | MP 50/1 (6)

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers: Babar Azam's BBL Debut Ends In Disappointment - Watch Dismissal

  4. SMAT 2025 Super League: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Blistering Century As Mumbai Beat Haryana

  5. UAE Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC U-19 Asia Cup: United Arab Emirates Notch Up Massive 78-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality

  2. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  3. Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Luthra Brothers Denied Immediate Relief As Court Delays Bail Plea

  4. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

  5. India’s Sanitation Crisis Is A Caste Crisis We Refuse To Acknowledge

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

  2. Thailand-Cambodia: Fighting Continues For Fifth Day

  3. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  4. Tufts PhD Student Can Resume Research After Visa Revocation Over Israel Critique

  5. European Nations Set To Discuss Tightening Of Migration Rules

Latest Stories

  1. Lovesong And Lament: A Review Of Anuradha Roy's Called By the Hills

  2. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  3. Unmuting Caste: Homebound And The Films That Refuse To Whisper Anymore

  4. UK Govt Features UCC, Land Law Changes In Four-Year Report Released By CM Dhami

  5. Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

  6. Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

  7. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: SL Beat NEP By Eight Wickets In Dubai

  8. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Hold Nerve To Seal Three-Wicket Win