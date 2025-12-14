Sunderland Vs Newcastle Preview, PL: Tyne-Wear Derby Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Newcastle United vs Sunderland
Newcastle United take on Sunderland in the Tyne-Wear derby.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Newcastle take on arch-rivals Sunderland in the Tyne-Wear derby

  • Sunderland are are unbeaten so far at home this campaign

  • It is the first time since 2016 that these sides will meet in the Premier League

Eddie Howe wants to build some momentum within his Newcastle United team with little rotation as they prepare to face rivals Sunderland in Sunday's Tyne/Wear derby.

It is the first time since 2016 that these sides will meet in the Premier League, with just one point separating them in the table at this stage.

Newcastle are 12th and are unbeaten in their last four league matches, though they come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, conceding a late goal to drop two points.

Despite the quick turnaround, Howe has injuries to contend with, and he says he is prepared to name the same 11 starting players this weekend.

"I think the same team can go again," he said after that match.

"But I have to make that decision on how the individuals feel. And, of course, we have a very good squad waiting for their opportunities.

"So, changes could also be a thing that helps us."

Sunderland, meanwhile, have been flying high since their return to the top-flight, but after a heavy 3-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend, they dropped to ninth in the table.

Their strong start stems from their strong home form, with Regis Le Bris' side yet to lose at the Stadium of Light ahead of welcoming Newcastle.

However, part of their problem against City was the risk of suspension to Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki, which Le Bris noted did hinder their performance.

"It was part of the problem," he told Sky Sports.

"We played with two midfielders at 60% to 70% intensity, which was not useful, but after a week like that [beating Bournemouth and drawing with Liverpool], it was important to have in mind that we have an important derby at home [coming up]."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sunderland – Wilson Isidor

After scoring three goals in his first five Premier League appearances for Sunderland, Wilson Isidor has since netted just once in the following 10, despite having 16 shots during that run.

He has generated 2.2 expected goals (xG) from those 16 attempts – he scored his first three goals from just 1.0 xG.

Newcastle United – Anthony Gordon

After a run of 22 Premier League games without a goal, Anthony Gordon has now scored in both of his last two – he has never scored in three in a row before.

Both of his goals have come from the penalty spot, with no Magpies player scoring a penalty in three consecutive Premier League games before.

MATCH PREDICTION: NEWCASTLE UNITED WIN

Sunderland are unbeaten in their last nine league games against Newcastle (W6 D3), with this the first such Tyne/Wear derby since a 1-1 draw at St James' Park in March 2016.

And Newcastle have lost their last three away league games against Sunderland, more than they had in their previous 21 visits combined (W6 D13 L2). They have never lost four in a row at the Mackems before.

However, Sunderland did lose their most recent derby against Newcastle in all competitions, going down 3-0 at home in an FA Cup third-round tie in January 2024.

Newcastle have won three of their last four Premier League games (D1), as many as they had in their previous 13 (D3 L7). The Magpies' 4-1 win at Everton in their last away game ended a run of nine without a win on the road (D4 L5).

Along with Arsenal, Sunderland are one of two teams still unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season (W4 D3) and won their most recent by coming from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-2.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Sunderland – 26.6%

Draw – 23.7%

Newcastle United – 49.8%

