Brighton Vs Sunderland Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Brighton welcome Sunderland at the Amex Stadium for Premier League matchday 17
Seagulls manager Fabian Hurzeler urges his side to find consistency
Fabian Hurzeler urged his Brighton team to find consistency across the duration of matches ahead of welcoming high-flying Sunderland to the Amex Stadium on Saturday.
Brighton are 10th in the Premier League but are without a win in their last three matches, the latest of which saw them beaten 2-0 by champions Liverpool.
Hugo Ekitike's brace either side of half-time proved to be the difference, but Brighton had their chances at Anfield and could have seen them take a point off Arne Slot's side.
Brighton registered an expected goals (xG) total of 1.9 from their 14 shots, but only one of those forced Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson into making a save.
Hurzeler was left to lament two lapses in concentration that saw Ekitike open the scoring in the first minute, before the Frenchman sealed his double with a header from a corner.
"I think we deserved more, maybe even a win, but we created so many chances," Hurzeler said. "We had a bad start, and then a set-piece against us that we didn't defend well.
"It's about consistency and doing it for 90 minutes, and that's where we lost it. There were several key moments and we had good chances to score goals.
“We must take responsibility for that loss. The game was there to win, but in the end, we couldn't take it.
"The goals were definitely avoidable. It's about having a good start and defending set-pieces. Set-pieces are getting so important, so we have to improve."
Sunderland, however, arrive on the south coast with confidence after they won the first Premier League Tyne-Wear derby since 2015-16 with a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United.
Nick Woltemade's 46th-minute own goal proved to be the decisive moment at the Stadium of Light, as Regis Le Bris' team continued to turn heads upon their top-flight return.
Sunderland have won 26 points from16 games in the Premier League this season, their most at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 2000-01 (also 26), when they went on to finish seventh.
Dan Ballard was a part of the Sunderland team that were thrashed 3-0 by Newcastle in the FA Cup last year, and he was thrilled to get one over their biggest rivals.
"Words can't describe it," Ballard said of the meaning of the result. "Thinking back to the last game, that one hurt. For the fans, we felt like we let them down.
"We were so determined this time, especially the boys that experienced that day [in the FA Cup], so we're delighted.
"It wasn't the prettiest game, but we stuck in there, we fought really hard, and we thoroughly deserved the win."
Players To Watch Out For
Brighton – Danny Welbeck
Welbeck – who scored six goals in 26 Premier League games for Sunderland in 2010-11 – has no goals or assists in nine Premier League games against the Black Cats.
He's only faced Manchester City (22) and Burnley (11) more often without registering a single goal involvement, but he will be hoping to end that run this time around.
Sunderland – Robin Roefs
Sunderland had an overhaul of signings upon their return to the Premier League, but none have impressed quite as much as goalkeeper Roefs.
He has prevented 3.5 goals based on Opta's expected goals on target model, the most of any keeper in the Premier League this season (19.5 xGoT faced, 16 goals conceded).
Match Prediction: Brighton Win
This is the first-ever Premier League meeting between Brighton and Sunderland, and their first league meeting overall since a 2-1 home win for the Seagulls in February 2005 in the Championship.
Indeed, this is also the first clash between the two teams in any competition since August 2011, with the Seagulls winning an EFL Cup tie 1-0 in what was their fourth competitive game at the Amex Stadium.
Brighton will hope to give their fans an early Christmas present, but they are winless in their last nine Premier League games in December (D5 L4) since beating Tottenham 4-2 in 2023.
But despite being three points and two places lower in the Premier League table, Brighton are the overwhelming favourites. That is perhaps because Sunderland have won just one of their six top-flight meetings with the Seagulls (D1 L4, all between 1980 and 1983), beating them 3-0 at Roker Park in May 1982.
However, the Black Cats are flying this season. Sunderland's 26 Premier League points this season is the best return by any promoted side after 16 games since Hull City in 2008-09 (also 26).
This also marks the latest point in a season where a promoted side has the same amount of points (or more) than the reigning champions, dating back to 2016-17.
After 28 games on that occasion, promoted Burnley had 31 points, compared to champions Leicester City's 30, while Sunderland are level with Liverpool ahead of this weekend's fixtures.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Brighton – 60.2%
Draw – 20.9%
Sunderland – 18.9%