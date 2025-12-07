Newcastle United 2-1 Burnley, English Premier League: Guimaraes, Gordon Fire Magpies Past 10-Man Clarets
Newcastle United sealed a dramatic 2-1 win over Burnley at St James' Park on Saturday. Bruno Guimaraes put the Magpies ahead in the 31st minute with an 'Olimpico' – a direct strike from a corner. Anthony Gordon then converted a penalty deep into stoppage time after Lucas Pires was sent off. Reduced to ten men, Burnley battled hard and grabbed a consolation through Zian Flemming's penalty in added time. The result marked the sixth straight loss for Burnley, who remained in the relegation zone.
