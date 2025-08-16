National

Kishtwar Suffers Flash Floods After Cloudburst: 60 Dead, Around 80 Missing in Jammu and Kashmir

A sudden cloudburst on August 14 unleashed devastating flash floods in Chisoti village of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, killing at least 60 people and leaving around 75 missing. Entire homes, shops and a temple were swept away in minutes as torrents of mud and water tore through the village during the Machail Mata Yatra, injuring over 100 pilgrims and residents. Rescue teams are battling washed-out roads and treacherous terrain, while families wait desperately for word on the missing.