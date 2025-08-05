The Blind Spot: Stardom And The Mental Health Taboo In Bollywood

There was never any public confirmation of a formal, clinical diagnosis of schizophrenia for Babi. There was never any verified documentation shared with the public—only the anecdotes shared by the men she dated, which included Mahesh Bhatt and Bedi. However, in her 1984 essay—The Confessions of Parveen Babi, published in The Illustrated Weekly of India—where Babi announced her retirement from Bollywood, she vividly wrote: “I lost trust in everybody and everything around me." Even the water seemed poisoned and the food felt suspicious to her, she wrote in the essay. Her confessions seemed to indicate her paranoid frame of mind.