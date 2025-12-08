Shubman Gill Shares Honest Update After Neck Injury Layoff Ahead Of India Vs South Africa T20I Series - Video

Shubman Gill rejoins the Indian squad after recovering from a recent neck injury
He credits CoE’s advanced rehab facilities for his rapid improvement
Gill says he feels “much, much better” after multiple skill and training sessions
Shubman Gill’s return to the Indian camp couldn’t have come at a better time. The young opener has spent the past few weeks battling a tricky injury that forced him out of action mid-series. Gill had suffered a neck issue during the South Africa tour, one that not only interrupted his Test appearance but also kept him away from the ODI setup. The setback was significant enough to send him into rehab, leaving fans anxious about his immediate future.
But after an intensive recovery phase, Gill has officially joined the Indian squad again, bringing a sense of relief and optimism ahead of the upcoming assignments. His comeback follows several days of rehabilitation and skill-based work, giving both the team management and the player himself confidence that he is ready for competitive cricket.
Shubman Gill Opens Up on His Recovery Journey
Reflecting on his time in rehab, Gill spoke candidly about how far he has come in the last few days. “I am feeling much better. I think the day that I came here. From that day till today, I have had quite a of skill sessions and some training sessions. So I feel much, much better now from recovery to training," Gill said in the video.
He wasn’t shy about expressing pride in the facility that helped him get back on his feet either. “I think for an athlete, it can’t get any better," he said.
“You know it is a paradise for any athlete. You come here, you want to get physically better, you want to get mentally better. I mean, you can’t ask for better facilities. You know, you can go to the oxygen chamber, there is cryo there, and some of the things that I have used for the recovery have been pretty amazing for me. What stood out for me was that there are so many machines that I do not know how to use. That itself tells you you know how big the setup is."
Team India’s Playing XI Selection Dilemma
The Indian setup has been dealing with fluctuations in form and fitness at the top of the order, and Gill’s presence provides both stability and firepower. His ability to anchor innings while switching gears remains one of India’s biggest assets across formats. With multiple series and a packed calendar ahead, his timely recovery couldn’t be more crucial.
The comeback is important for Gill as well. Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and even Vaibhav Suryavanshi are waiting for opportunities to open the innings in the shortest format. Jaiswal recently opened in the ODI series against South Africa and smashed a century, showing that the Men in Blue have plenty of options even if Gill isn’t available.