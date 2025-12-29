Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: BRD To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Baroda face Uttar Pradesh in a group B clash on December 29
The match is taking place at the Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot
Baroda have won the toss and elected to bowl first
The clash between Baroda and Uttar Pradesh in Elite Group B of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 promises plenty of fireworks as both teams head into this battle with strong momentum. Baroda, fresh off impressive wins in their earlier fixtures, will be looking to build on their good form and stay unbeaten in the group.
With a balanced squad featuring experienced campaigners and young talent, they’ll aim to put up a competitive total or choke UP early with their bowling attack, especially with skippers and all-rounders who’ve stepped up in crucial moments this season.
On the flip side, Uttar Pradesh arrive in great spirits, having dominated their previous encounters with some big performances, including a massive win over Chandigarh where the top order erupted for big totals.
The batting line-up, led by the aggressive Rinku Singh and bolstered by the likes of Abhishek Goswami and Dhruv Jurel, has shown the ability to build big partnerships and take the game away from opponents. Their bowling unit will also be keen to make early inroads into Baroda’s batting and shift the pressure back on their rivals.
Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Baroda won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs
Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Rinku Singh(c), Prashant Veer, Priyam Garg, Vipraj Nigam, Zeeshan Ansari, Kunal Tyagi, Vaibhav Chaudhary
Baroda: Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Priyanshu Moliya, Krunal Pandya(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Vishnu Solanki, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Raj Limbani, Rasikh Dar Salam, Aryan Chavda
Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
Star Sports is the official broadcasting partner of BCCI for India's domestic matches, and they'll be telecast only a limited Round 3 matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy. This match between Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh won't be streamed live on Jio Hotstar app and website.