Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: BRD To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Get live streaming information, toss update and playing XIs for the VHT 2025–26 Group B clash between Baroda and Uttar Pradesh on Monday, December 29, at the Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot on December 29

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
Shivalik Sharma plays for Baroda in domestic cricket. Photo: Instagram/ShivalikSharma28
  • Baroda face Uttar Pradesh in a group B clash on December 29

  • The match is taking place at the Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot

  • Baroda have won the toss and elected to bowl first

The clash between Baroda and Uttar Pradesh in Elite Group B of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 promises plenty of fireworks as both teams head into this battle with strong momentum. Baroda, fresh off impressive wins in their earlier fixtures, will be looking to build on their good form and stay unbeaten in the group.

With a balanced squad featuring experienced campaigners and young talent, they’ll aim to put up a competitive total or choke UP early with their bowling attack, especially with skippers and all-rounders who’ve stepped up in crucial moments this season.

On the flip side, Uttar Pradesh arrive in great spirits, having dominated their previous encounters with some big performances, including a massive win over Chandigarh where the top order erupted for big totals.

The batting line-up, led by the aggressive Rinku Singh and bolstered by the likes of Abhishek Goswami and Dhruv Jurel, has shown the ability to build big partnerships and take the game away from opponents. Their bowling unit will also be keen to make early inroads into Baroda’s batting and shift the pressure back on their rivals.

Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update

Baroda won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs

Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Rinku Singh(c), Prashant Veer, Priyam Garg, Vipraj Nigam, Zeeshan Ansari, Kunal Tyagi, Vaibhav Chaudhary

Baroda: Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Priyanshu Moliya, Krunal Pandya(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Vishnu Solanki, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Raj Limbani, Rasikh Dar Salam, Aryan Chavda

Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming

Star Sports is the official broadcasting partner of BCCI for India's domestic matches, and they'll be telecast only a limited Round 3 matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy. This match between Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh won't be streamed live on Jio Hotstar app and website.

