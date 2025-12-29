Punjab Vs Uttarakhand Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: UTK Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Punjab face Uttarakhand in a group C clash on December 29
The match is taking place at the Anantam Ground, Jaipur
Uttarakhand have won the toss and elected to bowl first
The Punjab side enter this Elite Group C clash against Uttarakhand as one of the stronger contenders in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season, boasting a balanced mix of explosive batsmen and disciplined bowlers.
Led by skipper Abhishek Sharma, Punjab’s squad includes the likes of Prabhsimran Singh, Salil Arora and Anmolpreet Singh, all capable of changing the game with the bat. Despite a few hiccups in recent games where partnerships haven’t always clicked, their batting depth means they can post big totals and recover from early setbacks.
Uttarakhand, on the other hand, will be eager to make life difficult for Punjab on their day. Though not as star-studded as their opponents, Uttarakhand’s playing XI features experienced campaigners such as captain Kunal Chandela, Mayank Mishra and Jagadeesha Suchith, who have shown the ability to deliver crucial breakthroughs with the ball.
Their bowling attack will look to exploit any early movement and keep Punjab’s powerful batting order in check. The batting, anchored by players like Yuvraj Chaudhary and Shashwat Dangwal, will need to absorb pressure and build a solid total to challenge a strong Punjab lineup.
Punjab Vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Uttarakhand won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Punjab Vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs
Uttarakhand: Kunal Chandela(c), Yuvraj Chaudhary, Shashwat Dangwal, Kamal Singh, Saurabh Rawat(w), Jagadeesha Suchith, Mayank Mishra, Abhay Negi, Jagmohan Nagarkoti, Devendra Singh Bora, Nikhil Harsh
Punjab: Abhishek Sharma(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Salil Arora, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Krish Bhagat, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Raghu Sharma
Punjab Vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
Star Sports is the official broadcasting partner of BCCI for India's domestic matches, and they'll be telecast only a limited Round 3 matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy. This match between Punjab and Uttarakahnd will not be streamed live on Jio Hotstar app and website.