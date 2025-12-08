Todd Haynes’ Chilly, Early Masterwork Safe Turns 30

Her escape from these confines, out into the retreat’s faraway space, promises relief and liberation. You want to believe the hippie-like retreat, cloaked in leftist rhetoric, means her well. Yet, it too fortifies its scope. It allows only certain delineations for health and illness, an identity to organize and move in limited parameters. There’s a straitjacketing that denies specificities and trumpets glib values. The wellness commune proposes love and benevolence between oneself and the world. But Carol’s grievances aren’t really heard, rather goaded into agreeable shape. For all the posturing around a sedate environment where everyone’s anxieties can find a vent, there’s dismissal and apathy. The minute Carol lands at the retreat, she’s met with a terrifying incursion. A patient rails at her to get away. Peter and his aides smooth-talk down Carol’s triggered anxiety, welcoming her into a site of great emotional desolation. Wrenwood worships at the cult of self-help, echoing gospel falsehoods at other retreats like Osho’s. Today’s wellness influencers speak the same language. “This notion that people were somehow to blame for their illness, and the so-called empowerment this provides, really upsets me,” Haynes told The Independent in 1996. “I’m disturbed [by] how New Age thought has become so similar to right-wing thought. You’re responsible for your own shit. No special privileges for the disenfranchised. Go out there and compete.”