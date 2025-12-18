Scottish Premiership 2025-26: Peter Lawwell Set To Step Down As Celtic Chairman After 'Intolerable' Abuse

Lawwell had joined the club in 2003 as chief executive and held that position for 18 years, before returning to Celtic Park two years ago as non-executive chairman

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Scottish Premiership 2025-26: Peter Lawwell Set To Step Down As Celtic Chairman
Celtic's Peter Lawwell Photo: Opta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Peter Lawwell set to step down as Celtic Chairman later this month

  • His decision comes after brutal abuse from the club supporters

  • Read full report

Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell has confirmed he will step down from the club's board at the end of December, citing "intolerable" abuse as the reasoning behind his decision. 

Lawwell joined the club in 2003 as chief executive, holding that position for 18 years, before returning to Celtic Park two years ago as non-executive chairman.

However, the club's board have been the subject of fan protests this season following several issues on and off the pitch, which started with a lacklustre summer transfer window.

Celtic also failed to qualify for the Champions League proper, while they trail Hearts in the Scottish Premiership table by six points, though they do have two games in hand. 

Brendan Rodgers resigned as head coach in October and Martin O'Neill took temporary charge, which brought an upturn in results, before Wilfried Nancy was appointed earlier this month. 

But Nancy has had a difficult start to his tenure, losing all three of his first matches across all competitions ahead of Wednesday's visit to Dundee United. 

And Lawwell, who oversaw a total of 38 trophy triumphs during his time in Glasgow, says the abuse and threats are now too much to bear. 

Related Content
Related Content

"I believe I have shown my ability to overcome challenges on many fronts, but abuse and threats from some sources have increased and are now intolerable," Lawwell said.

"They have dismayed and alarmed my family. At this stage in my life, I don't need this. I cannot accept this, and so I leave the club I have loved all my life.

"The motivations and aims of these detractors can be investigated by others. I prefer to look back on my career at Celtic with deep gratitude and satisfaction."

Principal shareholder Dermot Desmond paid tribute to "all he has given" to Celtic over so many years.

He pointed out that Lawwell had overseen a number of improvements at the club, including the upgrading of Celtic Park and the construction of their training centre. 

"I am personally very sorry to lose Peter, but I understand and respect his decision in light of recent events and what he has endured," Desmond added. 

"As chief executive, Peter was the driving force of the club and, in his later role as chairman, he oversaw board affairs.

"Peter has witnessed 38 cup or title triumphs in his time at the club, a period of extraordinary domestic dominance for us as, and we have also competed in European football."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, SMAT Final: JHA Win By 69 Runs, Lift Maiden Title

  2. IND Vs SA, 5th T20I Preview: India Look To Seal Series Against Plucky Proteas In Ahmedabad

  3. Snicko Controversy Rages On At The Ashes As Jamie Smith Decisions Leave Both Teams Furious

  4. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Tom Latham-Devon Conway Register Record Opening Stand - Stats

  5. Bangladesh Cricket Board Postpones BPL Opening Ceremony Over Security Reasons - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Fajar-Shohibul Fikri Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  3. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  4. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  5. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Insurance Bill: Beyond the Surface Rhetoric

  2. Where Are The Young Turks?

  3. Why The 'VB G RAM G' Bill Is Being Seen As The Death Of MGNREGA?

  4. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  5. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel PM Netanyahu On Deepening Bilateral Ties

  4. Trump Orders Complete Blockade Of Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked To Venezuela

  5. Mass Shooting Shocks Sydney’s Iconic Bondi Beach

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm