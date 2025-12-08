Celtic 1-2 Hearts, Scottish Premiership: Wilfried Nancy Makes Losing Start As Hosts Miss Chance To Go Top

Wilfried Nancy made a losing start as Celtic coach, as the Hoops were beaten 2-1 by Hearts at Celtic Park on Sunday.
The hosts missed the chance to move to the Scottish Premiership summit at the expense of their opponents, who moved three points clear having played a game more.
Celtic made the brighter start of the two teams, but found themselves behind just before half-time, as Claudio Braga drilled the visitors in front.
Derek McInnes' side arrived at Celtic Park on a four-game winless streak, but doubled their lead in the 64th minute with Oisin McEntee powering home a header from a corner.
Celtic pushed to get themselves back into the game, with Reo Hatate striking the woodwork in the closing stages.
And the hosts pulled a goal back in the third minute of stoppage time when Kieran Tierney drilled home, but it was too late to avert a third league defeat of the season.
Data Debrief: Visitors break Celtic and Nancy's hearts
Hearts took maximum points away from Celtic Park for only the second time in their last 28 visits in the Scottish Premiership. The Jam Tarts have now avoided defeat in each of their last 24 league games when scoring first.
As for Celtic, they were beaten for only the second time in their last 10 home league games against sides starting the day at the top of the table.
In setting up Tierney's consolation, Daizen Maeda registered his 27th goal involvement (17 goals, 10 assists) in the Scottish Premiership in 2025.
It is the highest tally by a Celtic player during a single calendar year since Leigh Griffiths in 2016 (30: 25 goals, five assists).