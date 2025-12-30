Women's Super League: Germany International Lea Schuller Joins Man United From Bayern Munich

Lea Schuller signs for Man United from Bayern Munich
The German international has penned a three-and-a-half year deal
The 28-year-old forward has netted 54 goals for her country
Lea Schuller has joined Manchester United from Bayern Munich.
Schuller has penned a three-and-a-half year deal with the Red Devils, keeping her at the club until June 2029.
The Germany international is United's second addition of the January transfer window, joining Hanna Lundkvist.
Schuller joins United on the back of five years with Bayern, where she played over 100 games and won four league titles.
The 28-year-old forward has netted 54 goals for her country.
"From the first conversations that I had with [manager] Marc [Skinner] and the club, the ambitions of everyone here were very clear," said Schuller.
"I still have so much that I want to achieve in my career, and I know that Manchester United is the perfect club to join.
"I feel that the team's style of football will really suit my game. I hope my qualities and experience can help us to achieve our aims both in England and in the Champions League."
United sit fourth in the Women's Super League, nine points adrift of leaders Manchester City.