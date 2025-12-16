Saudi Pro League: Brendan Rodgers Back In Management After Joining Al-Qadsiah

The Northern Irishman had handed in his resignation after a 3-1 loss to Hearts left Celtic eight points adrift of the Edinburgh-based side at the top of the Scottish Premiership

Brendan Rodgers has returned to management by taking over at Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah.

Former Liverpool and Leicester City boss Rodgers had been out of work since leaving Celtic in acrimonious circumstances in October.

The Northern Irishman handed in his resignation after a 3-1 loss to Hearts left Celtic eight points adrift of the Edinburgh-based side at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Although Rodgers had led the club to the league title in each of the previous two seasons, he was accused of "divisive, misleading and self-serving" behaviour in his final few months by major shareholder Dermot Desmond.

But Rodgers has found himself a new job in Saudi Arabia, where he will be joined by assistants John Kennedy and Jack Lyons, who worked under him at Celtic.

Al-Qadsiah CEO James Bisgrove said in a statement: “Following a rigorous global recruitment process, we're delighted to welcome Brendan to Al Khobar as our new head coach.

"This is a landmark moment for the club. The calibre of his experience and track record of winning reflects our ambition and long-term vision to establish Al-Qadsiah as one of Asia's leading clubs.

"Supported by our board of directors, an exciting and talented playing squad, world-class football staff, and passionate supporters, we're excited to enter this next phase of the club's development."

Al-Qadsiah sit fifth in the Saudi Pro League. Their squad includes Italy international Mateo Retegui, former Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez, and a talented midfield trio of Julian Weigl, Otavio and Nahitan Nandez.

