Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

In the second volume, ‘The Desolate One’, a judge gets overwhelmed to tears as every case folds into another. Everyone in the audience is exposed as complicit, with the country’s economic situation pushing all to desperation. No singular indictment becomes possible; rather, an entire system comes under the fray. In this chapter, the most overtly political in the saga, public disaffection is allowed to clamor out. Times are so dire that a social services functionary pretends to be homeless on TV to extract money. The judge tries to be furious but ultimately cedes defeat. She can no longer work out an individual solution. Exertion of State violence is felt throughout the trilogy, forcing a settled resignation among all. Authorities that are supposed to preside over and bring rational correctives are shown incapacitated. Justice cannot exist in such a skewed system. Ruthless poverty has rendered criminality all but natural. This somber proscenium-style open-air courtroom scene also incorporates burlesque elements. Peculiar demonic masks adorn few faces, while fugitive cows testify their own injustices, questioning the country’s terrible roads.