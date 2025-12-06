Hugh Grant Expresses His Desire To Do A Bollywood Film; Wants To See His The Bengali Night Co-Star Supriya Pathak Again

Hugh Grant wants to work again with Supriya Pathak in a Bollywood film. Both earlier worked in The Bengali Night.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hugh Grant, Supriya Pathak
Hugh Grant wants to work with Supriya Pathak again Photo: (L) - Hugh Grant, (R) - Hugh Grant and Supriya Pathak in The Bengali Night
Summary
  • Hugh Grant remembered Supriya Pathak at a recent event in Delhi and expressed his desire to see her again.

  • Grant and Pathak worked together in a French film, La Nuit Bengali (The Bengali Night) in 1988.

  • The British actor also spoke about his first visit to India when he shot for The Bengali Night in Kolkata.

Hugh Grant and Supriya Pathak starred in a controversial French film, La Nuit Bengali (The Bengali Night) in 1988. Directed by Nicolas Klotz, the film also starred Shabana Azmi, and Soumitra Chatterjee, among others in pivotal roles.

At the 2025 Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in Delhi, Grant remembered Pathak and expressed his desire to see her again. He also showed interest in doing a Bollywood film.

Hugh Grant Feels Negative Character Are More Fun, Delicious

BY IANS

Hugh Grant would love to do a Bollywood film

During the session, when the British actor was asked if he would want to do a Bollywood film, he said "yes," and added, "I love song and dance now. Song and dance keep cropping up in my films, like in Paddington 2. I did that big dance in the end, loved it. Loved it! I don’t really see the point in any other form of entertainment. You know, when song and dance are done right, it’s just blissful.”

Grant wants to see Supriya Pathak again

The 65-year-old actor was further asked with which co-star he would like to work again, to which he replied, "A Bollywood co-star? I don’t know, you tell me. Moon Moon Sen!" He added, "Still young, like me. And they’re still doing well, are they? How’s Shabana? Shabana Azmi I know is still working. Supriya Pathak, very much so. She was such a great girl. Where does she live? I’d love to see her again."

He also revealed his father was born in India, and jokingly called himself "half-Indian."

The actor also spoke about his first visit to India when he shot for The Bengali Night in Kolkata.

“I shot a very arty film in 1988 in Calcutta. It never really had much of a release. I had to pay to see it myself,” said the Notting Hill actor.

‘As Women We Fight It All The Time’: Supriya Pathak On Gender Disparity In Film Industry - Instagram
Supriya Pathak: 'Khichdi' Is Like Prescription, Hansa Is My Stressbuster

BY IANS

Hugh also revealed he watched many films by Satyajit Ray. "I have seen bits of Satyajit Ray as we were using his studio. He was a great genius. But I can’t pretend that I’ve seen a lot of Bollywood," he said.

Published At:
Tags

