Humans In The Loop Receives Film Independent’s Sloan Distribution Grant, Enters Oscar Race

Humans in the Loop wins Sloan Grant, enters Oscar

The Sloan Distribution Grant, given by Film Independent and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, supports narrative features that engage meaningfully with science or technology themes or characters, helping to reach wider audiences through strategic release support. Over the past two decades, the Sloan Film program has backed more than 850 screenplays, short films and feature films, including The Imitation Game, Hidden Figures, The Man Who Knew Infinity, and Oppenheimer. The grant makes Aranya Sahay and Mathivanan Rajendran Film Independent Fellows.