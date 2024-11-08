Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop

The most beautiful aspect of Humans in the Loop is that it is at once both personal and universal—the restoration of a mother-child relationship becomes a metaphor for the need to reconnect with nature for survival. In the process, Sahay is careful that the Adivasi way of life is visibilized, but not romanticised. His role as the filmmaker remains much like the saahi, the porcupine that Nehma befriended as a child. He quietly guides the story through the socio-cultural landscape, just like the saahi drops its quills to guide Dhaanu when she is lost in the forest­—hoping that with the no-frills performances of its protagonists, the story will take a life of its own. And so, it does.