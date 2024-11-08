Art & Entertainment

Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop

Humans in the Loop is a coming-of-age story: of an adult, a child and artificial intelligence.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
A Still from Humans in the Loop
A Still from Humans in the Loop Photo: Aranya Sahay
info_icon

Nehma (Sonal Madhushankar) is in the realm between memory and dream. She sees a younger version of herself, gently stroking the rock surfaces in a cave. Early paintings by her ancestors are etched on these rocks. “Is there life in these rocks, too?” her friend, Roshan (Anurag Lugun) inquires. “Yes,” says Nehma. As they run through a freshly harvested field, he asks, “Do the clouds have life in them, too?” “Yes,” comes the reply. “What about this harvested paddy?” he persists. “Yes, that too,” Nehma patiently answers. “My father says that everything around us has life in it,” she explains. “If you put your ear to a rock and listen carefully, you can hear its heartbeat, too.”

Nehma’s innocent, yet profound insights in this scene encapsulate the essence of Humans in the Loop. Directed by Aranya Sahay, the film premiered at the recently concluded MAMI film festival at Mumbai in October. It is another spectacular addition to the steadily growing cluster of indie films that are exploring the hitherto undiscovered landscape of Jharkhand. Humans in the Loop is a visual delight that is both intelligent and poignant in its conception. Narrated in three chapters, it is a coming-of-age story: of an adult, a child and artificial intelligence.

A Still from Humans in the Loop
A Still from Humans in the Loop Photo: Aranya Sahay
info_icon

Sahay touches upon the complex social fabric of Adivasi traditions in Jharkhand by showing rituals like Dhuku, but does not pass any moral judgement that usually arrives with an oriental perspective. Instead, he maintains his focus on weaving together a narrative from a remarkably interesting comparison between a child and AI. The chapters of this story are thus, also divided along the same thread of imagination. Enriched by an evocative auralscape, the film lulls you deep into the forests where the Adivasi livelihoods are embedded. Only then is the web of hierarchies uncovered within a community that is perceived as a monolith by the urban class.

It’s intriguing enough to see a “millennial parental apology” film surface from the Indian indie wave, let alone it being pivoted on the tale of an Oraon woman and her young daughter. But Humans in the Loop brilliantly goes a step beyond the conventions of this emergent trope—through the interrogation of human tendencies in artificial intelligence, it offers redemption to both people and technology.

A Still from Humans in the Loop
A Still from Humans in the Loop Photo: Aranya Sahay
info_icon

The root of this redemption lies in a simple idea—what we believe, we become. Thus, the scene described above, about young Nehma’s beliefs, becomes a motif that connects the story across the chapters. When Nehma is questioned by Dhaanu about why she is forcing Adivasi knowledge on her—so many years after abandoning her—Nehma’s faith in herself is shaken. When her AI Centre head scolds her for mis-labelling an insect and applying her own insight onto a preordained task, Nehma’s convictions are further unsettled. The motif of young Nehma recurs at this juncture, to say that the heartbeat in the rocks seems lost.

Humans in the Loop is not a dystopic tale of doom. While emphasizing the importance of human-nature connection in the Anthropocene, it doesn’t induce despair. Instead, it tries to highlight how it is never too late to rebuild hope. In letting go, there are new beginnings to be found. As she loosens the reins on her daughter Dhaanu’s autonomy, Nehma allows her into her own world of vulnerabilities. When she lets go of her own biases, she finds a way to rework the prejudices of AI, too. In a heartrending acknowledgement of Dhaanu’s anger, Nehma says, “I’ve endured so much, that I failed to see that I could be wrong, too.”

A Poetry in Desolation: A collage of stills from Celestina and Lawrence - null
Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation

BY Apeksha Priyadarshini

The most beautiful aspect of Humans in the Loop is that it is at once both personal and universal—the restoration of a mother-child relationship becomes a metaphor for the need to reconnect with nature for survival. In the process, Sahay is careful that the Adivasi way of life is visibilized, but not romanticised. His role as the filmmaker remains much like the saahi, the porcupine that Nehma befriended as a child. He quietly guides the story through the socio-cultural landscape, just like the saahi drops its quills to guide Dhaanu when she is lost in the forest­—hoping that with the no-frills performances of its protagonists, the story will take a life of its own. And so, it does.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Live Score: Saim Ayub Hits Fifty As Visitors Inch Closer To Target | PAK - 137/0 (20 Overs); AUS - 163
  2. India A Vs Australia A, 2nd Unofficial Test: KL Rahul's 'Brain Fade' Moment Stuns Internet - WATCH
  3. UAE Vs NED, ICC CWC League Two 2023-27, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Match 47
  4. Patil Reveals Chappell's Attempt To Bring Aussie Culture To Team India In Autobiography
  5. AUS Vs PAK: Rizwan, Zampa Involved In A Hilarious Conversation At Adelaide Oval - Watch
Football News
  1. East Bengal FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting, Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch
  2. Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch
  3. Galatasaray Vs Tottenham: Osimhen Scores A Brace In Narrow Win - In Pics
  4. Chelsea Vs FC Noah: Blues Thump Armenian Club At Stamford Bridge - In Pics
  5. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals 2024: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Coco Gauff To Enter Semi-Finals
  2. WTA Finals 2024: Iga Swiatek Shocked By Early Exit, Despite Dominating Daria Kasatkina In Riyadh
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. ATP Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Groups, Schedule, Prize Money And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 08, 2024
  2. J&K Assembly Sees Third Day Of Chaos On Article 370; BJP MLAs Hold Parallel Session In Protest
  3. SC Overrules 1967 Verdict, Sets Criteria For AMU’s Minority Status
  4. Encounter In North Kashmir’s Baramulla, Two Militants Killed
  5. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  2. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  3. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
World News
  1. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  2. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  3. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  4. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
  5. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
Latest Stories
  1. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
  2. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  3. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 8, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  6. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
  7. WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain
  8. Afghanistan Cricketer Mohammad Nabi Set To Hang Up His Boots After ICC Champions Trophy 2025