Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation

The pace of the film is slow, reflective. It is not set in the sanitised countryside of Bollywood’s rosy imagination. Instead, the director takes great pains to establish the gritty viscerality of its landscape. The construction space, where Lawrence’s father works, is showed in its slow-churning real time. Its monotony breaks through the romanticism that urban spectators often associate with the rural milieu. Another aspect of Bollywood’s illusion that is interrupted in this film is the oft-repeated longing for a simpler, idyllic life of the village. The people who populate this narrative are tired of being stuck in this imagination. Their aspirations are always directed towards the city—even if it translates into a greater struggle for livelihood. “Chalo Dilli chalein” (Let’s head to Delhi) becomes a refrain that mirrors their sense of emptiness in a stagnant world where nothing seems to move forward.