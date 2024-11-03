Art & Entertainment

Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation

Set in the dusty city of Ranchi, Celestina and Lawrence is a film governed by unkept promises and incorrigible desires

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
A collage of stills from Celestina and Lawrence
A Poetry in Desolation: A collage of stills from Celestina and Lawrence
info_icon

This story was published as part of Outlook's 11 November, 2024 magazine issue titled 'Whitewash'. To read more stories from the issue, click here

A fluorescent light illuminates the fishbowl, bringing the colours of its plastic flowers and dancing fishes alive. As the water babbles, the two trace their fingers across the bowl in awe. “Why don’t we find such fishes in our ponds and rivers?” Celestina (Ankita Kerketta) asks. “These are imported fishes,” says Lawrence (Salib Minj). “Don’t they feel trapped?” she wonders. “No,” he says confidently. “It’s been two years; they look happy to me.”

“If we put them in the dam’s water, will they survive?” she inquires. Lawrence smiles. “Won’t they be eaten by the bigger fish?” “Maybe,” Celestina says, “But they will at least get a larger place to swim!”

Celestina and Lawrence, directed by Vikram Kumar, is a film governed by unkept promises and incorrigible desires. Although set in the dusty city of Ranchi, glimpses of Jharkhand’s towns and villages also find their way into its backdrop. This Nagpuri film is a heartwarming ode to the land, its people and the losing battles that are being fought valiantly by them on various fronts. Celestina and Lawrence’s haunting background score by Adrian Copeland and Andy Cartwright add to the lingering sense of love and loss in its visuals.

The film’s narrative is divided into three parts—the first traces Celestina’s journey; the second part follows Lawrence; the third part is on the serendipitous crossing of their paths.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo in Nightcrawler - IMDB
The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler

BY Apeksha Priyadarshini

Celestina is a young, unmarried Adivasi woman who has been duped by her lover, a human trafficker. She pursues him to take responsibility for their child, but he traps her in a trafficking case instead. Lawrence is a manager at a construction company, whose aspirations to become a builder have come to a screeching halt with demonetisation. He struggles to hold on to his collapsing relationship with a woman, who is embarrassed by his side-job as a watchman.

At the construction site—whose future is uncertain in the dwindling economy—Celestina and Lawrence meet. In its half-built structure, the space serves as a symbol of their unfulfilled pasts and future hopes. Celestina imagines a group of women singing indigenous wedding songs in this structure, while having to leave her child tied to a brick to work. Lawrence gazes at a couple through its wooden scaffolding, while his own love life comes undone. The building is a metaphor for a home, that could not be.

Dream and reality seep into each other seamlessly in this narrative. Their dreams become important evocative tools that help these characters transition from the state of impasse in their lives to newer beginnings. When Celestina is assaulted by her lover after their confrontation, she dreams of killing her child. However, her mother appears to remind her that it is a part of her own body that she is trying to get rid of. After Lawrence breaks up with his lover, he dreams of her removing his oxygen mask on a hospital bed. Moments of transgression in the dreams manifest into moments of transcendence in the real.

The pace of the film is slow, reflective. It is not set in the sanitised countryside of Bollywood’s rosy imagination. Instead, the director takes great pains to establish the gritty viscerality of its landscape. The construction space, where Lawrence’s father works, is showed in its slow-churning real time. Its monotony breaks through the romanticism that urban spectators often associate with the rural milieu. Another aspect of Bollywood’s illusion that is interrupted in this film is the oft-repeated longing for a simpler, idyllic life of the village. The people who populate this narrative are tired of being stuck in this imagination. Their aspirations are always directed towards the city—even if it translates into a greater struggle for livelihood. “Chalo Dilli chalein” (Let’s head to Delhi) becomes a refrain that mirrors their sense of emptiness in a stagnant world where nothing seems to move forward.

The Fable review - Berlinale
The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike

BY Debanjan Dhar

Mainstream Hindi cinema often unhinges the labour from the professions of characters and invisibilises it. Celestina and Lawrence, on the other hand, foregrounds this labour. Lawrence is seen juggling multiple odd jobs to make ends meet. Celestina struggles to find a foothold in any profession because of her toddler. The director intelligently slips in the impact of government policies on the common people, without making an agenda of it. There is also a dialogue between the lure of capitalism and the temptation of rebellion. Lawrence meets his friend Ashish, a Maoist rebel, in the forests and advises him to choose a conventional life. Ashish, in turn, points out the endless cycle of debt and payment delays in which Lawrence is tied up. The dialogue remains incomplete and the questions open, just like the possibilities in their lives.

Celestina and Lawrence is a film that tries to look for poetry in desolation. It doesn’t attempt to redeem its characters; instead, it inhabits an in-between space where there is constant back and forth. They try, they fail and then try some more. In pursuit of an ideal end, they persist in a melancholic transience.

(This appeared in the print as 'Celestial Despair')

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, 3rd Test Day 2: Jadeja, Ashwin Bag Seven; Visitors Lead By 143 At Stumps | IND - 263; NZ - 235 & 171/9
  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh ODI Series: Live Streaming, Full Squads, Schedule - All Details Of AFG Vs BAN Matches In UAE
  3. IND Vs AUS Tests: Ricky Ponting Advocates For Nathan McSweeney As Australia's Opening Choice Against India
  4. Hong Kong Sixes, Day 2 Wrap: Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Enter Semi-Finals
  5. Virat Kohli To Play Till 2027? Star Batter Aims To Complete 20 Years At RCB
Football News
  1. Borussia Dortmund 2-1 RB Leipzig, Bundesliga: Sahin Picks Up Key Comeback Win
  2. Girona 4-3 Leganes, La Liga: Stuani Stars As Hosts Clinch Seven-Goal Thriller
  3. Wolves 2-2 Crystal Palace, Premier League: Guehi Leveller Piles Pressure On O’Neil
  4. Udinese 0-2 Juventus, Serie A: Old Lady Youngsters Inspire Return To Winning Ways
  5. Bayern Munich 3-0 Union Berlin, Bundesliga: Kompany Not Focused On Champions League Pressure
Tennis News
  1. Alexander Zverev Vs Ugo Humbert Live Streaming, Paris Masters 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch The ATP 1000 Summit Clash
  2. Paris Masters: Alexander Zverev Pips Holger Rune To Enter His First Hard-Court Final Of Season
  3. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Determined To Remain World Number One Ahead Of Swiatek
  4. Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out In Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NC, Congress Seek Investigation As Kashmir Valley Sees Rise In Terror Attacks
  2. Canada Names India In Cyber Threat List, Accuses It Of 'Likely' Spying
  3. 'Worst Slogan': Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi's 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Remark
  4. MEA Responds To US Sanctions On Indian Firms For Aiding Russia
  5. India Summons Canadian High Commission Official Over Amit Shah Allegations
Entertainment News
  1. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  2. Don: 1978-Forever
  3. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  4. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  5. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
US News
  1. Do Celebrity Endorsements Tip The Scales In U.S. Presidential Elections?
  2. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  3. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
  4. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  5. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
World News
  1. Do Celebrity Endorsements Tip The Scales In U.S. Presidential Elections?
  2. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  3. Canada Names India In Cyber Threat List, Accuses It Of 'Likely' Spying
  4. India Summons Canadian High Commission Official Over Amit Shah Allegations
  5. Iran's Supreme Leader Threatens Israel, US With 'A Crushing Response' Over Israeli Attack
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival