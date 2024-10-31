US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?

The US and its Western allies believe that America is the upholder of democracy, freedom, human rights and the value system of Western civilisation. Many in the Global South have quite the contrary view. Ask the Afghans who sided with the US and were left at the mercy of the Taliban; ask the Iraqis as to what happened after US President George Bush decided that regime change was necessary to stop the mythical weapons of mass destruction. The civil war that followed Saddam Hussein’s ouster led to the death of 1,120,000 people. They point to the US double standards and selective highlighting of human rights. Israel’s war in Gaza/Lebanon is again raising questions of America’s credibility around the world. “The genocide must end, but the US has abdicated its leadership here. The country is undermining itself as well as the very liberal order it claims to stand for”, says Manu Bhagavan, a professor at the City University of New York and a Harris supporter.