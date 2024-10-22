International

Trump Vs Kamala: Divided By Ukraine, United By Israel

As Ukraine nears the end of its third year of war, Republicans and Democrats continue to differ over US policy toward the war-torn country. However, Israel remains a unifying factor.

donald trump kamala harris
L: Former US President Donald Trump | R: Vice President Kamala Harris | Photo: AP
info_icon

As the 2024 US election draws closer, global attention is turning to America's future foreign policy direction. With two warss—Gaza and Ukraine—dominating international headlines, the US is under increasing pressure to shift course and restore stability in West Asia, as well as establish clearer goals for Ukraine.

When it comes to the Russia-Ukraine war, Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris advocate very different approaches to involvement in the war and the U.S. relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin; but when it comes to the war on Gaza, there’s a competition over who is the strongest supporter of Israel and its Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump, Harris At Odds Over Ukraine

As Ukraine nears the end of its third year of war, Republicans and Democrats continue to differ over US policy toward the war-torn country.

Harris has broadly indicated that she will continue to pursue the Joe Biden administration's policy objectives, which are to assist Ukraine in defending and restoring its sovereignty against Russian aggression while reducing the risk of direct North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) involvement in the war with Russia.

In contrast, Trump has been vague regarding the level of future US support for Ukraine if re-elected. During the presidential debate in September hosted by ABC News, Trump refused to answer if he wanted Ukraine to win its war with Russia, instead stating, "I want the war to stop”, and urging the two countries to negotiate a deal.

The former president has been critical of the Biden administration for sending billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine. Given his close ties with Vladimir Putin, Trump has maintained that the Russian President would never have invaded the country if he were president. Experts say that if Trump comes to power, he may take a more pro-Russian stance, asking Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia by curtailing US support for Kyiv.

So far, the United States has provided Ukraine with considerably more military aid than any other country since Russia's invasion began. According to the Kiel Institute, US military aid to Ukraine had already totalled $55.5 billion as of the end of June. That is close to half the total delivered by all of Ukraine’s international backers.

Harris, Trump Unite On Israel

When it comes to Israel’s war on Gaza, in which more than 41,000 Palestinians have already been killed, there is a status quo in the policies of Republicans and democrats.

Both parties support what they call "Israel's right to self-defence" by providing it with sophisticated weapons. While Donald Trump insists he would let Israel "finish the job" in Gaza, Kamala Harris promises that she will continue the Biden Administration's policy of giving Israel "everything it needs."

According to a report by Brown University's Watson Institute, the US has provided Israel with $17.9 bn in military aid alone since the 7 October Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel, the highest amount of military aid in the two countries' histories.

In the September presidential debate, Trump argued, “If she’s president, I believe that Israel will not exist within two years.” Harris responded by reiterating her support for Israel, saying, “I have my entire career and life supported Israel and the Israeli people.”

Harris did have words of sympathy for Palestinians in Gaza, saying, “far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed.” But in contrast to Harris’ outline of Israeli deaths, she made little effort to explain the scale of the death and devastation in Gaza beyond the vague term “too many.”

On the issue of a Palestinian state, Harris supports a two-state solution, while Trump's previous peace proposal was seen as strongly favouring Israel.

L: Former US President Donald Trump | R: Vice President Kamala Harris - | Photo: AP
US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights

BY Outlook Web Desk

What Drives US Support For Israel?

American comedian and actor Groucho Marx once quipped, "All people are born alike — except Republicans and Democrats." The Republicans and Democrats find themselves at odds on almost all issues, including gun ownership, abortion rights, immigration, gender identity, and climate change. But there’s one issue which almost unites them—support for Israel.

"It is no secret that the United States is Israel’s best friend, fitting perfectly into the US' Middle Eastern strategy," says Shreya Upadhyay, Deputy Director at the Kalinga Institute of Indo-Pacific Studies. "In the post-Cold War period, Israel has been seen in Washington as a shield against Soviet influence in the Middle East and a counter to Arab nationalism."

Upadhyay also highlighted the substantial influence of pro-Israeli lobby groups in the United States. "With over 50 organisations, including the influential American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), these groups have considerable influence on American politics." She noted that Jewish Americans, who are largely pro-Israel, contribute billions of dollars in donations during election cycles.

While Americans largely vote based on domestic issues, foreign policy influence may play out a role in this election, especially with regard to Gaza.

The US administration's current support to Israel has seen protests across the US, especially among students, young professionals, and Muslim Americans. This can cause pro-Palestinian supporters to abstain from voting or turn towards third parties candidates. And many of those who object to Biden’s war policy are democratic voters.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs ENG Match On TV And Online
  2. Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, ACC T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: AFG-A Go Eight Down Against HKG In Al Amerat
  3. IND Vs NZ: KL Rahul Or Sarfaraz Khan For Pune Test? India's Assistant Coach Opens Up On Selection Battle
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Prithvi Shaw Omitted From Mumbai Squad - Here's Why
  5. India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Match
Football News
  1. Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Preview, Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch
  2. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: BVB Need 'Everything' To Overcome Los Blancos, Says Nuri Sahin
  3. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Oliver Glasner Urges Unity To Combat Struggles After Latest PL Defeat
  4. Neymar Makes Al Hilal Comeback After 12-Month Injury Lay-off
  5. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Chris Wood Winner Keeps Eagles Winless
Tennis News
  1. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  2. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  3. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany, Bilateral Series 2024: Harmanpreet And Co Primed To Challenge World Champions
  2. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs MAS Juniors
  3. New Zealand Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NZL Vs GBR Juniors
  4. Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch JPN Vs AUS Juniors
  5. Commonwealth Games 2026: Hockey Set To Be Axed From Glasgow Event As CGF, FIH Remain Mum

Trending Stories

National News
  1. With Muted Cabinet Resolution On Statehood, Omar Takes A Cautious Approach With Centre
  2. Day In Pics: October 22, 2024
  3. Weather Wrap: Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging In Bengaluru, NDRF At Work; GRAP-II Enforced In Delhi
  4. Sonam Wangchuk Breaks Fast After MHA Agrees to Meet Ladakh Leaders On December 3
  5. Madhya Pradesh: 15 Workers Injured In Ordnance Factory Explosion In Jabalpur; 1 Person Missing
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  5. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
World News
  1. BRICS 2024 Summit: Putin Hosts Global South Leaders As Bloc Moves To Counterbalance Western Clout
  2. Trump Vs Kamala: Divided By Ukraine, United By Israel
  3. China Confirms Agreement With India To End LAC Standoff
  4. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Central Israel; US Voices Concern Over Release Of Classified Docs | Latest
  5. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
Latest Stories
  1. EAM Jaishankar Highlights Canada's 'Hypocrisy' Amid Diplomatic Showdown | Details
  2. IND Vs NZ: Blow For The BlackCaps As Kane Williamson Is Ruled Out Of 2nd Test
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 22, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Playing XIs, Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  5. Thailand Vs Maldives, Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: THA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. New Zealand Women's Tour Of India 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  7. Jemimah Rodrigues: Gymkhana Annuls Cricketer's Membership Over Father's 'Religious Activities' - Report
  8. Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch JPN Vs AUS Juniors