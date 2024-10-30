I know the word “circus” sounds a bit harsh for a country that lectures others on democracy and democratic values, but we seem to forget that officially in the US, women were allowed to vote only after 1920 following the 19th constitutional amendment. In the first US election held in 1789 and in the ones up to 1920, only men had the right to vote. Today, just 25 per cent elected members of the US Senate are women and in the US House of Representatives, 29 per cent are women. Kamala Harris is the first woman to occupy the seat of the vice president—after a hundred years of women getting the right to vote. Remember this is the country where a sitting president sexually exploited a young intern and lied during his impeachment and was acquitted. Bill Clinton later accepted that his relationship with the intern was not appropriate. This is a country where exploiting women seems to be okay if you have power. Remember the Jeffrey Epstein saga of sexual exploitation and the many allegations of groping and non-consensual sex against Trump that went to court, but does anyone really care?