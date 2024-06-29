Which states sold the most guns, adjusted for population?

According to SafeHomes' report, when adjusted for population, Montana, Wyoming, and Alaska have the highest rates of gun sales.

"These states have strong hunting traditions fostered by rural lifestyles and less rigid gun control laws," noted Gabriele. "The pro-gun cultures and the need for self-defense in such remote areas, which abound in predators that could harm livestock, may also contribute to higher gun ownership and sales."

Adjusted for population among residents aged 21 and older, the following states had the highest rates of gun sales: