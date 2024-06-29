Earlier this week, the U.S. surgeon general declared gun violence a public health crisis and issued a 39-page advisory outlining measures to reduce firearm deaths. The advisory highlighted that firearm-related deaths in 2021 had reached levels not seen in nearly three decades.
Approximately one-third of Americans report owning a gun, according to Pew Research data, underscoring the enduring cultural significance of gun ownership in the U.S. Recent statistics indicate that nearly 5.5 million firearms were purchased in the country during the first four months of 2024.
Texas, the second most populous state in the nation, led all states in firearm purchases, accounting for nearly half a million guns or 9% of all firearms sold through April 2024.
SafeHomes.org analyzed data from the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) to identify states with the highest ownership rates of recently purchased firearms.
Nationwide legal gun sales experienced a slight decline last year, according to Rob Gabriele, managing editor at SafeHomes. The report indicates that approximately 16.7 million firearms were sold in the U.S. in 2023, marking a 4% decrease from 2022.
Florida, which implemented a law allowing permitless concealed carry in March 2023, experienced a 1% increase in gun sales last year. According to the report, the Sunshine State recorded an estimated 1,316,471 sales in 2023, making it one of only four states to see an uptick in firearm purchases. However, North Carolina saw a dramatic 112% surge in gun sales after its GOP-led legislature eliminated the pistol permit law in March 2023, overriding the veto of the Democratic governor, as noted by Gabriele.
According to SafeHome's report, Illinois experienced a 5% increase in firearm sales despite implementing a new ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. New Hampshire, which did not enact any new gun laws, saw a 3% rise in gun sales.
Meanwhile, Washington, D.C. witnessed a notable 32% decrease in firearms sales in 2023, coinciding with stricter background check and registration laws introduced that year, as highlighted by Gabriele. Similarly, Delaware saw an 18% decline, and New York experienced a 15% drop following recent gun control measures. Louisiana, despite not implementing significant gun control restrictions in 2023, also recorded a 15% decrease in firearm sales last year.
Starting July 4, 2024, non-felons in Louisiana will be permitted to carry concealed guns without a permit.
Which states sold the most guns in 2023?
SafeHomes' analysis of NICS data reveals the states with the highest firearm sales in 2023, closely mirroring their population sizes. Here are the top states in terms of firearms sold:
Texas: 1,347,589
Florida: 1,316,471
California: 1,043,421
Pennsylvania: 841,523
Tennessee: 633,015
Ohio: 583,314
Virginia: 581,698
Michigan: 555,650
Missouri: 520,488
Illinois: 504,452
Which states sold the most guns, adjusted for population?
According to SafeHomes' report, when adjusted for population, Montana, Wyoming, and Alaska have the highest rates of gun sales.
"These states have strong hunting traditions fostered by rural lifestyles and less rigid gun control laws," noted Gabriele. "The pro-gun cultures and the need for self-defense in such remote areas, which abound in predators that could harm livestock, may also contribute to higher gun ownership and sales."
Adjusted for population among residents aged 21 and older, the following states had the highest rates of gun sales:
Montana: 1,586 guns sold per 10,000 residents
Wyoming: 1,523 guns sold per 10,000 residents
Alaska: 1,514 guns sold per 10,000 residents
Oregon: 1,372 guns sold per 10,000 residents
Alabama: 1,302 guns sold per 10,000 residents
New Hampshire: 1,252 guns sold per 10,000 residents
Tennessee: 1,207 guns sold per 10,000 residents
West Virginia: 1,205 guns sold per 10,000 residents
North Dakota: 1,194 guns sold per 10,000 residents
Idaho: 1,149 guns sold per 10,000 residents
Gun Violence Reaches Record Levels
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy reported that gun violence reached an unprecedented high in 2022, with over 48,000 deaths attributed to firearms. This marks a significant increase of 16,000 deaths compared to 2010. Additionally, firearm-related suicides have risen by 20%, with a notable surge observed among young individuals, according to the advisory.
Murthy emphasized that addressing gun violence requires a public health approach rather than a divisive political response.
According to Reuters, gun violence has become the leading cause of death among children, and a significant number of U.S. adults fear that they or a loved one may become victims, as highlighted in a 2023 report by KFF. Over half of U.S. adults reported experiencing a firearm-related incident involving themselves or a family member.