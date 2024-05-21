Ranked: Top US Airlines For 2024 According To WalletHub; Alaska Airlines Takes The Lead, Here's Why

When making long-range travel plans, numerous factors come into play. One of the most significant is determining which airline will fly you to your destination.

Although many airlines can transport you to your desired destination, the travel experience can greatly differ in terms of factors like boarding procedures, amenities, and baggage policies.

WalletHub recently published a list ranking the top airlines in the United States. The study compared the nine largest domestic airlines along with one regional carrier, assessing them across 13 metrics divided into three main categories: