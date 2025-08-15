India's Asia Cup Squad Announcement: Who Is In Fray For Selection In Suryakumar Yadav-led Side? Check Probables

Asia Cup defending champions India are favourites to win the title in the upcoming 2025 edition. They will open the campaign against the UAE on September 9

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Captain Suryakumar Yadav (right) with coach Gautam Gambhir
Captain Suryakumar Yadav (right) with coach Gautam Gambhir at a training session ahead of the fourth India vs England T20I in Pune. Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
  • IND's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 tournament could be announced soon

  • Suryakumar Yadav to lead

  • India are the defending champions

The Asia Cup 2025 will be played as T20Is, as preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026. The Indian team is expected to be announced around August 19 or 20 after the BCCI gets the medical reports of all the players.

All eyes are on the Indian cricket team and the BCCI as they announce the 15-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 tournament, starting next week with the defending champions ready to kick-start in the UAE on September 9.

The Asia Cup 2025 is a T20I tournament so there won't be the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or Ravindra Jadeja in the reckoning as the trio announced their retirement post-T20 World Cup 2024 success.

Everyone are waiting with anticipation as to who will make the cut in the T20I squad as Suryakumar Yadav is reportedly lined up to lead the side once again. India are grouped with Pakistan, Oman and UAE in Group A.

The Men In Blue start off their tournament against UAE on September 9, followed by the IND vs PAK clash four days later. They then play Oman on September 19. If results go their way, Suryakumar-led side could face Pakistan once again in the Super Four stage and the final.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could make some wholesome changes to the T20I team with the likes of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel in the fray.

Rishabh Pant's injury in the fourth Test could see him miss the tournament completely, however the selectors could look at Jitesh Sharma too, given the batter's T20I record.

In the bowling department, the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy could retain their spot but Washington Sundar might be tucked in as an all-rounder. Axar Patel retains selectors' trust.

In the fast-bowling category, Jasprit Bumrah's availability is a question mark, with Arshdeep Singh all likely to lead the pace attack. Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna might get a look-in but depends if selectors pick Bumrah or not.

What is India's probable squad for the Asia Cup?

Openers: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill.

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube.

Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma/Dhruv Jurel.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar.

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Fast bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana/Prasidh Krishna

Published At:
