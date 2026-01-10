DC Vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Defending Champs Look To Recover After Opening Loss

Mumbai Indians’ Nat Sciver-Brunt, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Grace Harris during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

DC vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Match 3 of the Women’s Premier League 2026 sees Delhi Capitals Women take on Mumbai Indians Women at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, with plenty of drama in store between two of the league’s marquee franchises. The defending champions Mumbai Indians come into this game on the back of a narrow last-ball loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opener, leaving them eager to bounce back and get their campaign on track. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals begin their season anew under the leadership of Jemimah Rodrigues, aiming to go one better after finishing runners-up in each of the past three editions.

LIVE UPDATES

10 Jan 2026, 07:00:16 pm IST DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2026: What happened in Afternoon's fixture Gujarat Giants defeated UP Warriorz in the afternoon fixture today in Navi Mumbai. Gujarat put up a total of 207 runs after putting to bat first, thanks to Ashleigh Gardner's 65. UP fought hard but fell short off 10 runs in the end.

10 Jan 2026, 06:15:11 pm IST DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss at 7pm IST. The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.