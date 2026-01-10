DC Vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Defending Champs Look To Recover After Opening Loss

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2026: What happened in Afternoon's fixture
Gujarat Giants defeated UP Warriorz in the afternoon fixture today in Navi Mumbai. Gujarat put up a total of 207 runs after putting to bat first, thanks to Ashleigh Gardner's 65. UP fought hard but fell short off 10 runs in the end.
DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss at 7pm IST. The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2026: Welcome!
Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the third match of WPL 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.