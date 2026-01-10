DC Vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Defending Champs Look To Recover After Opening Loss

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals face Mumbai Indians in WPL 2026 Match 3 as MI look to recover from opening loss and DC aim to start their campaign strongly

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
DC vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026, Womens Premier League Match Live Updates
Mumbai Indians’ Nat Sciver-Brunt, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Grace Harris during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
DC vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Match 3 of the Women’s Premier League 2026 sees Delhi Capitals Women take on Mumbai Indians Women at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, with plenty of drama in store between two of the league’s marquee franchises. The defending champions Mumbai Indians come into this game on the back of a narrow last-ball loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opener, leaving them eager to bounce back and get their campaign on track. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals begin their season anew under the leadership of Jemimah Rodrigues, aiming to go one better after finishing runners-up in each of the past three editions.
LIVE UPDATES

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2026: What happened in Afternoon's fixture

Gujarat Giants defeated UP Warriorz in the afternoon fixture today in Navi Mumbai. Gujarat put up a total of 207 runs after putting to bat first, thanks to Ashleigh Gardner's 65. UP fought hard but fell short off 10 runs in the end.

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss at 7pm IST. The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2026: Welcome!

Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the third match of WPL 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Defending Champs Look To Recover After Opening Loss

  2. India Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up: Boys In Blue Strike Early After Posting 375-Run Target

  3. Japan Vs Tanzania LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Bakrania’s Gritty 53 Lifts Tanzania To 204/9

  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Ali Raza Grabs His 3rd Wicket As BAN Slip To 152/7

  5. 'Right Where I Have To Be': Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Snub; Seeks More Prep Time For Tests

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Weather Update: Fog, Cold Conditions Intensify; Relief Expected from January 12

  2. 'Unsettling Precedent': I-PAC On ED Raids At Its Premises

  3. No Closure: Ankita Bhandari’s Family Seeks SC Monitored CBI Probe

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. Walking In Freedom: Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman Released From Tihar Jail

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  2. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  3. India, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Early Conclusion Of Free Trade Agreement Talks

  4. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

  5. US-India Trade Deal Stalled As Modi Didn’t Call Trump: Commerce Secretary Lutnick

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener