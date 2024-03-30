United States

Six Hospitalized After United Airlines Flight Bound For Newark Diverts To New York Airport Due To High Winds: FAA Investigates

Six individuals were hospitalized after a United Airlines flight bound for Newark diverted to a New York airport due to high winds, prompting an investigation by the FAA. The emergency landing occurred following reports of adverse weather conditions, affecting over 300 passengers on board.

Advertisement

O
Outlook International Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
%40new_windsor_ems%2FInstagram
6 Hospitalized After Newark-Bound United Airlines Flight Diverts To NY Airport Photo: @new_windsor_ems/Instagram
info_icon

Six people on a United Airlines flight bound from Israel to Newark required hospitalization after the aircraft made an emergency diversion to a New York airport due to high winds, officials reported.

United Airlines flight 85 took off from Tel Aviv and safely landed at Stewart International Airport in Orange County, New York, around 6:45 p.m. Emergency services met the plane on the tarmac, as depicted in photos and confirmed by a statement from the airline.

FAA United Airlines - Reuters
FAA Boosts Oversight Of United Airlines Amid Safety Concerns Following Recent Incidents

BY Outlook International Desk

United Airlines said that the aircraft, with over 300 passengers on board, redirected to the New York airport “after reported high winds at Newark.”

Advertisement

One passenger experienced "a medical incident," while multiple others were assessed for potential motion sickness, according to the airline.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby - AP
United Airlines CEO Announces Safety Training Overhaul Amidst Recent Incidents: Says Ensuring Passenger Safety Remains Top Priority

BY Outlook International Desk

Medical%20Aid%20at%20the%20NY%20Airport
Medical Aid at the NY Airport Photo: @new_windsor_ems/Instagram
info_icon

In a social media update, New Windsor EMS reported that six individuals were hospitalized for "minor ailments."

United Airlines stated that the Boeing 737 refueled at Stewart before resuming its journey to Newark.

The FAA is conducting an investigation into the incident.

United Airlines Flight Mishaps - Getty Images
United Airlines' Fifth Incident In A Week: Boeing 777 Flight Turns Back Due To 'Maintenance Issue'

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita