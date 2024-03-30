Six Hospitalized After United Airlines Flight Bound For Newark Diverts To New York Airport Due To High Winds: FAA Investigates

Six people on a United Airlines flight bound from Israel to Newark required hospitalization after the aircraft made an emergency diversion to a New York airport due to high winds, officials reported.
United Airlines flight 85 took off from Tel Aviv and safely landed at Stewart International Airport in Orange County, New York, around 6:45 p.m. Emergency services met the plane on the tarmac, as depicted in photos and confirmed by a statement from the airline.
United Airlines said that the aircraft, with over 300 passengers on board, redirected to the New York airport “after reported high winds at Newark.”
One passenger experienced "a medical incident," while multiple others were assessed for potential motion sickness, according to the airline.
In a social media update, New Windsor EMS reported that six individuals were hospitalized for "minor ailments."
United Airlines stated that the Boeing 737 refueled at Stewart before resuming its journey to Newark.