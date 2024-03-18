United Airlines CEO Announces Safety Training Overhaul Amidst Recent Incidents: Says Ensuring Passenger Safety Remains Top Priority

Even while grounded, United aircraft have encountered mishaps. In the previous month, pilots on one plane reported a momentary failure of the rudder pedals used for steering upon touchdown at Newark, New Jersey. This month, a jet landing in Houston veered off an airport taxiway and became lodged in the grass. Workers had to deploy portable stairs to assist passengers in disembarking from the aircraft. Fortunately, there were no injuries in any of these incidents, although several are currently under investigation by federal officials.