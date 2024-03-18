United Airlines CEO Announces Safety Training Overhaul Amidst Recent Incidents: Says Ensuring Passenger Safety Remains Top Priority

The CEO of United Airlines has stated that a series of recent events, ranging from minor incidents like a piece of aluminum skin falling off a plane to more significant occurrences like a jet losing a wheel on takeoff, will prompt the airline to reassess its safety training procedures for employees.
CEO Scott Kirby mentioned that the airline plans to implement additional training for pilots starting in May and revise the training curriculum for newly hired mechanics. In a message to customers, Kirby emphasized that safety remains the airline's top priority.
“Unfortunately, in the past few weeks, our airline has experienced a number of incidents that are reminders of the importance of safety,” he said. “While they are all unrelated, I want you to know that these incidents have our attention and have sharpened our focus.”
Kirby mentioned that the airline is currently evaluating every recent incident and intends to utilize the findings to enhance safety training and procedures. While he didn't provide specific details, he highlighted measures already in the works, including additional training days for pilots. Certain recent incidents, like cracks in multi-layer windshields, typically wouldn't draw significant attention, but due to the high frequency of events impacting a single airline within a short timeframe, they have garnered attention in the news and on social media.
To some extent, United Airlines may be experiencing the consequences of increased public concern regarding air safety, particularly since January when a panel detached from an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max at 16,000 feet above Oregon; investigators found missing bolts securing the panel. John Cox, a former airline pilot turned safety consultant, commented, “I don't see a major safety issue at United.”
“The media is enhancing the events with extra scrutiny. Anything right now that happens to a United airplane makes the news."
Cox remarked that while the incidents "are unfortunate, and they are getting a lot of attention, but I don't see that they are showing an erosion in the safety of the commercial aviation system." Regarding the latest incident at United Airlines, which occurred last Friday, a section of the outer aluminum skin detached from the underside of a Boeing 737-800 manufactured in 1998.
Additionally, last week, a United flight from Dallas to San Francisco experienced a hydraulic leak, while another flight destined for San Francisco returned to Australia two hours after departure due to an unspecified "maintenance issue." Earlier this month, a United flight had to return to Houston after an engine caught fire, and a tire detached from a United Boeing 777 during takeoff in San Francisco.
Even while grounded, United aircraft have encountered mishaps. In the previous month, pilots on one plane reported a momentary failure of the rudder pedals used for steering upon touchdown at Newark, New Jersey. This month, a jet landing in Houston veered off an airport taxiway and became lodged in the grass. Workers had to deploy portable stairs to assist passengers in disembarking from the aircraft. Fortunately, there were no injuries in any of these incidents, although several are currently under investigation by federal officials.