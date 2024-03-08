United Airlines Flight Loses Tire During Takeoff From San Francisco Airport, Damaging Cars In Parking Lot

The Federal Aviation Administration is conducting an investigation into a United Airlines flight that experienced a tire loss during takeoff from San Francisco International Airport. The incident resulted in damage to multiple cars in a parking lot before the aircraft successfully landed at Los Angeles International Airport, as stated by the agency.

According to Doug Yakel, a spokesperson for San Francisco International Airport, the aircraft “lost a portion of landing gear tire during takeoff” at approximately 11:35 a.m. on Thursday as it was departing for Osaka, Japan, as reported by CNN. United Airlines confirmed that the plane lost a single tire after takeoff.