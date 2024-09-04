United States

How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives

The Trevi Fountain in Rome is a popular tourist attraction, known for its Baroque beauty and legendary charm. Visitors toss coins over their left shoulder to ensure their return to Rome.

Trevi Fountain Rome
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

The Trevi Fountain in Rome continues to captivate millions of tourists each year with its enchanting Baroque beauty and legendary charm. As one of the most Instagrammable tourist attractions in the world, the 18th-century fountain draws crowds, especially during the summer months, eager to capture their own slice of La Dolce Vita.

According to tradition, visitors who toss a coin over their left shoulder using their right hand are said to ensure their return to Rome. This ritual has been a part of the fountain's lore for centuries, with tourists making wishes before contributing to the fountain's coin collection.

The coins, which are collected twice a week, are used to support charitable causes. Signs around the fountain inform visitors that the money will go to charity, a practice that has turned the fountain into a source of significant funds for local welfare programs.

Apple - null
These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside

BY Outlook International Desk

The coin collection process is a spectacle in itself. As reported by Reuters, workers from the regional utility company ACEA are seen balancing on the edge of the grand fountain, using long brooms and suction hoses to gather the coins. Francesco Prisco, a manager at ACEA, explained, “The collection and cleaning operations are carried out as quickly as possible to try to reduce the downtime of the fountain.”

Once gathered, the coins are transported to Caritas, a not-for-profit organization run by the Catholic Church. At Caritas' office, the coins are spread out on a large table to dry before being used to fund various social initiatives, including a food bank and soup kitchen.

In 2022, Caritas collected approximately 1.4 million euros (about $1.5 million US) from the Trevi Fountain, with expectations of a higher amount in 2023.

The Trevi Fountain, completed in 1762, adorns one side of Palazzo Poli and features statues of Tritons guiding the shell chariot of the god Oceanus, symbolizing the control of water. It was famously featured in Federico Fellini's 1960 film "La Dolce Vita," where actress Anita Ekberg waded into the fountain's waters, creating an iconic cinematic moment.

However, visitors should beware: swimming or wading in the fountain is strictly prohibited. Last year, two Australians were fined 450 euros (approximately $497 US) and banned from certain areas of the city for 48 hours after taking a dip in the fountain's waters.

With around 21 million tourists visiting Rome annually, the Trevi Fountain remains a must-see destination, blending history, legend, and charitable giving into its timeless allure.

Pinnacle Man (L) sketch and Nicholas Paul Grubb's (R). - Facebook/ X
'Pinnacle Man' Mystery Solved, Frozen Body Identified As Nicholas Paul Grubb

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rahul Dravid Set To Return To Rajasthan Royals As Head Coach, Sangakkara To Stay As Director
  2. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Squads, Groups, Schedule, Fixtures, How To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan Drop To 8th Place After Series Loss Against Bangladesh
  4. Australia's Tour Of Scotland 2024, Live Streaming: Full Squads, Schedule, H2H Records
  5. World Test Championship Updated Points Table After Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Series
Football News
  1. Mumbai City FC Join Hands With Etihad Airways, Announce Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal
  2. Steve Parish 'Astounded' By Lack Of Interest In Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze
  3. India Vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Blue Tigers Play Out Goalless Draw As Manolo Marquez Era Begins - In Pics
  4. Mohun Bagan 2-2 East Bengal (3-2 Pen): Mariners Win Friendly In Shootout - In Pics
  5. India 0-0 Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup: Blue Tigers Held On Manolo Marquez's Debut
Tennis News
  1. Frances Tiafoe Ensures American Representation In US Open Final For First Time Since 2006
  2. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Olympic Champion Zheng Qiwen To Storm Into Semis
  3. US Open 2024: Emma Navarro, Aryna Sabalenka Enter Women's Singles Semifinals - In Pics
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers On Ballot For 2025 International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev, US Open: Home Hopeful Reaches First Grand Slam Semifinal
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 04, 2024
  2. From Mithila Folk to Modern Art: Sanju Das Paints Women's Dreams and Desires
  3. Manipur: Kuki History Struggles To Break Out Of Colonial Tropes And Majoritarianism
  4. Manipur: The Heavy Burden Of Ethnic Riots On Women And Children
  5. Heroes Or Villains? Dubious Roles For Manipur's 'Mothers' And Assam Rifles in Sexual Violence Cases
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  2. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  3. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  4. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
  5. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
World News
  1. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
  2. Pope Urges Indonesia To Live Up To Promise Of 'Harmony In Diversity', Fight Extremism
  3. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
  4. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Resigns Ahead Of Expected Govt Shake-Up
  5. North Korea Flood: Authorities Execute 30 People Over Failure To Prevent Deaths, Says Report
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
  2. J&K Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Sangaldan; Rallies To Take Place To Launch Cong's Poll Campaign
  3. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel
  6. Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest
  7. Paris Paralympics Day 6: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally
  8. India At Paris Paralympics Day 7 LIVE Updates: Sachin Khilari Wins Silver In Men's Shot Put; Amisha Rawat Finishes 14th; Bhavinaben Patel Loses In QFs