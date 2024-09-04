How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives

The Trevi Fountain in Rome continues to captivate millions of tourists each year with its enchanting Baroque beauty and legendary charm. As one of the most Instagrammable tourist attractions in the world, the 18th-century fountain draws crowds, especially during the summer months, eager to capture their own slice of La Dolce Vita.
According to tradition, visitors who toss a coin over their left shoulder using their right hand are said to ensure their return to Rome. This ritual has been a part of the fountain's lore for centuries, with tourists making wishes before contributing to the fountain's coin collection.
The coins, which are collected twice a week, are used to support charitable causes. Signs around the fountain inform visitors that the money will go to charity, a practice that has turned the fountain into a source of significant funds for local welfare programs.
The coin collection process is a spectacle in itself. As reported by Reuters, workers from the regional utility company ACEA are seen balancing on the edge of the grand fountain, using long brooms and suction hoses to gather the coins. Francesco Prisco, a manager at ACEA, explained, “The collection and cleaning operations are carried out as quickly as possible to try to reduce the downtime of the fountain.”
Once gathered, the coins are transported to Caritas, a not-for-profit organization run by the Catholic Church. At Caritas' office, the coins are spread out on a large table to dry before being used to fund various social initiatives, including a food bank and soup kitchen.
In 2022, Caritas collected approximately 1.4 million euros (about $1.5 million US) from the Trevi Fountain, with expectations of a higher amount in 2023.
The Trevi Fountain, completed in 1762, adorns one side of Palazzo Poli and features statues of Tritons guiding the shell chariot of the god Oceanus, symbolizing the control of water. It was famously featured in Federico Fellini's 1960 film "La Dolce Vita," where actress Anita Ekberg waded into the fountain's waters, creating an iconic cinematic moment.
However, visitors should beware: swimming or wading in the fountain is strictly prohibited. Last year, two Australians were fined 450 euros (approximately $497 US) and banned from certain areas of the city for 48 hours after taking a dip in the fountain's waters.
With around 21 million tourists visiting Rome annually, the Trevi Fountain remains a must-see destination, blending history, legend, and charitable giving into its timeless allure.